Video: Meet Town Board candidate Paul Shepherd

Shelter Island Town Board candidate Paul Shepherd talks about his reasons for running, his qualifications and stands on some of the issues in an interview with the Reporter.

Mr. Shepherd is running on the Conservative line and also petitioned for an independent slot on the Nov. 8 ballot as the candidate of the Local Liberty Party.

An independent candidate for supervisor in 2009, he is one of five candidates for two council seats.

Interviews with other Town Board candidates have also been posted and more are planned. Interviews with the three candidates for town supervisor also have been posted.