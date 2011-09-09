Town Board: Town deal with Testa challenged

“The town is basically forfeiting 25 percent of this right of way to this person,” said Steve Dickerson at Tuesday’s Town Board work session, demanding to know who allowed such a thing to happen.

He was talking about a deal between the town and West Neck Harbor property owner Vincent Testa that seemed — at least for a while, to some people — to have settled a long-standing dispute over access to the harbor off the end of Grace’s Lane near Dickerson Creek.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd said that, after the Town Board had authorized her to work out a resolution, she’d reached a compromise that had opened the right of way to emergency vehicles and saved the town from years of expensive litigation with Mr. Testa.

In exchange for the deal — by which Mr. Testa moved his fence back about 38 feet — the town apparently dropped a request it had made to the Zoning Board of Appeals to consider Mr. Testa’s failure to comply with the conditions of a variance it gave for his pool and poolhouse many years ago.

Long-time resident Bill Dickerson, Steve’s father, has been complaining to the town for many years that Mr. Testa had put a fence across an old right of way that blocked deeded beach rights not only for nearby residents but the town. The fence prevented fire volunteers from bringing emergency vehicles to the shore to draft water there.

POLITICALLY CHARGED

Before the long and politically charged discussion was through on Tuesday, Mr. Dickerson had blasted “some town officials” for failing to face the issue — he called it a simple violation of a Zoning Board ruling -— and he’d praised Councilman Glenn Waddington for “stepping up on this and bringing the whole issue up front.”

Mr. Waddington is seeking to unseat Supervisor Jim Dougherty in November’s elections.

The hot topic came up after the board had concluded a long agenda, when Supervisor Dougherty opened the floor to the public and called on Mr. Dickerson, who was sitting next to his father Bill in the back of the room.

Mr. Dickerson said he’d gone to a recent meeting of Zoning Board of Appeals because he’d learned that the board would be discussing the variance it granted Mr. Testa long ago. Arriving at the meeting, he discovered that the topic had been cancelled. He was told Mr. Testa had met all the town’s requirements for providing access at his bulkhead, he said.

Steve Dickerson said he’d told ZBA members that Mr. Testa had not complied with two of its original three conditions: The right of way had not been demarcated and it was not completely unobstructed to its full 50 feet, he said. A third condition was that emergency vehicles would have access to the water.

PHOTO IN REPORTER

In late August, Mr. Testa moved his fence 38 feet to provide enough room for two emergency vehicles to draft water side by side. The news was covered in the Reporter last week with a photograph of Town Board members Peter Reich and Mr. Waddington measuring the newly cleared access. The photo was shot by Town Attorney Laury Dowd and submitted to the paper by Mr. Reich.

Mr. Dickerson said he had emailed Mr. Dougherty that Mr. Testa was still violating his variance conditions and that the town, through a property swap it had made years ago for the town landing there, had a deeded legal right to a full 50-foot right of way even though its current deed did not show that. He said a mistake by a title company had been made but that didn’t mean the right of access had been extinguished.

He complained that no one in the neighborhood had been consulted about the town’s apparent decision to settle with Mr. Testa. He said he’d asked Town Attorney Laury Dowd about the arrangement and she “would not allow me to know what’s going on,” citing attorney-client privilege.

“None of the deeded property owners were ever asked” about the deal, he said. “How was the decision made? Why weren’t the property owners” in the neighborhood “consulted?” he asked.

BETWEEN TOWN AND TESTA

Supervisor Dougherty commented it was a matter between the town and the property owner, Mr. Testa.

After Mr. Reich asked how the town’s right of away “got dropped” from the deed, Mr. Dickerson said how he’d tracked it down easily by going back to a previous deed transaction.

Will Anderson, a candidate for Town Board, said from the audience there was “a larger issue.” If Steve Dickerson “had not been on the ball,” some “25 percent of a town right of way would have disappeared” under the town’s arrangement with Mr. Testa, he said. He blamed that on a lack of transparency during the negotiating process and said the problem “needed to be fixed.”

“I agree with Will,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Mr. Waddington said the issue for the town was access to the water for emergency vehicles and there now was enough space for two to be positioned at the bulkheaded waterfront, side by side.

“If the town is going to negate” its own rights, Mr. Anderson said, “I’m against that without the taxpayers knowing.”

“We didn’t negate any citizens’ rights,” said Ms. Dowd. “We were negotiating a 20-year-old Zoning Board condition … We thought 38 feet was plenty of room for our own purposes.”

She said she didn’t know if the town’s purported ownership of a 50-foot right of way “was held out on purpose or by mistake.” If that right had not been included in the town’s deed, it technically was still held by Corazini, the last property owner, she said.

Mr. Anderson asked board members if they knew they had “negotiated away” 12 feet of a right of way. Mr. Dougherty and Councilwoman Christine Lewis both said no. “We thought we had done what we were supposed to do,” Ms. Lewis said.

‘COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN’

Mr. Anderson called that a “communication breakdown.” Of “negotiating away” 12 feet of access, he said, “Nobody in authority knew it.”

Mr. Reich said the town didn’t know that any deed to its property there guaranteed a 50-foot right of way. Access for emergency vehicles was believed to be only a 20-year-old condition set by the Zoning Board and, until recently, ignored by Mr. Testa.

Mr. Dickerson reiterated that he had emailed the details to town officials and that he had brought it up at a previous meeting. “I don’t understand why you wouldn’t be aware.”

Soon after noting that “Peter and Glenn, that was the working group” on the Testa issue, Mr. Dougherty commented, “There’s something rotten in Denmark.”

“Here we are in Denmark,” said another Town Board candidate in the audience, Paul Shepherd.

“The Town Board gave me the authority to go ahead with the resolution” of the fence dispute,” said Ms. Dowd, adding the goal was to “make sure” access was opened “as soon as possible.”

The deal “may not have been as good as it could have been but it’s better than it would have been if we’d had to litigate it” for three or four years.

Mr. Reich said Mr. Testa’s representative had wanted to move the fence back 30 feet and that he had been the one who had insisted it be moved 37.5 feet.

PRAISE FOR WADDINGTON

“On behalf of my father and myself,” Mr. Dickerson thanked Mr. Waddington “for stepping up on this and bringing the whole issue to the front.” He said all the property owners with deeded access rights in the neighborhood owed him their gratitude. He said that Mr. Waddington had put a lot of time into the matter and had always been accessible. “I appreciate everything he’s done,” he said. “He’s a stand up guy.”

Mr. Waddington told Mr. Dickerson to credit his father because “he wouldn’t let us forget it.” He said the board was still working on the issue.

“I really feel a lot more energy was expended by some town officials on trying to squash this thing than looking on it head on and dealing with it,” Mr. Dickerson said. The issue was a public matter — a “simple violation” of the conditions of a zoning variance, he said — and he had been shocked to hear town officials deflect it as “a civil matter” between the neighbors and Mr. Testa, he said.

“The guy has a violation here. Move it,” Mr. Dickerson said, “instead of having to put my father and all these people through rings of fire … What’s the matter? What was so hard about this?”

He said his criticism did “not include Glenn,” to which Mr. Waddington protested, “We’re a board.”

“We delegate here,” the supervisor said. Councilman Ed Brown told Mr. Dickerson that Mr. Waddington had “taken the ball and run with it,” but that he had met with Mr. Waddington at the fence site and that he and the whole board didn’t deserve to be “thrown under the bus.”

“We screwed up,” Mr. Dougherty commented as the discussion wound down.