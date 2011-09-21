Town Board: Hot topic may come to a second simmer

A hot topic that cooled off when the Town Board backed away from it in July may be coming to a new simmer soon.

The topic is business operations in residential zones, which former Supervisor Alfred Kilb two months ago — when the Town Board held a hearing on a proposal to tweak the rules governing them — described as the lifeblood of the Island’s character and economy. He and many other speakers characterized the Town Board’s attempt to adjust the rules as an attempt to suppress those businesses.

On October 6, a committee of four people announced last week by Supervisor Jim Dougherty will meet with Councilwoman Chris Lewis to hash out a new proposal to clarify the rules in a way more acceptable to the business community.

At last week’s Town Board work session, Supervisor Dougherty disclosed that the committee had been named and listed its members: Lisa Shaw, Mike Anglin, Sean McLean and William “Punch” Johnston.

At this Tuesday’s work session, Ms. Lewis — answering a question from audience member Richard Kelly, who this summer petitioned the board to drop the topic entirely but to no avail — offered some explanation for the appointments.

Ms. Shaw is knowledgeable about the issue, Ms. Lewis said; she is a neighbor who challenged the former Olde Country Inn in 2010 when it built a driveway on an adjacent residential parcel. The Zoning Board of Appeals ruled the driveway was an illegal expansion of a nonconforming use; it also asked the Town Board to clarify the zoning code’s language on the questions of expansion, and discontinuance or abandonment, of nonconforming business uses in residential zones. That’s what put the issue of clarifying the code on the Town Board’s agenda.

Mike Anglin of Jack’s Marine has a business on Bridge Street, a designated town business district, and has long been active in town affairs as a member of the Waterways Management Advisory Committee; Sean McLean, president of the Chamber of Commerce, is proprietor with his wife, of the Shelter Island Nursery, a nonconforming business in a residential zone that has not operated as a retail nursery for years and is in foreclosure. Mr. Johnston is a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and runs the family earth-moving business.

They will address language in the current code that Zoning Board members have identified as ambiguous and unclear.

The current code says, for example, that a nonconforming use “that has been voluntarily discontinued” for a year will lose its legal status as legal pre-existing use. The Town Board’s initial proposal would have dropped the work “voluntarily” and said that any “substantial discontinuance” of a nonconforming use for a year terminates its legality.

The current code says that a legal nonconforming use may be altered or expanded without a special permit from the ZBA if it “does not create any new nonconformity or increase the degree or extent of nonconformity … .” The Town Board’s initial revision would have stated that a special permit was needed for any expansion.

Confusing language in the current code includes the following: “A legal use may be extended to any portion of an existing nonconforming building on the same lot. The area of a legal nonconforming use may not be extended within the premises or building” without the ZBA’s approval.

The proposed code says a nonconforming use “may not [be] physically expanded … including ancillary uses such as waterways, outdoor activities and parking areas … except with a special permit … subject to the criteria of” the code’s standards for granting variances.

After the outrcry led by Jack Kiffer of the Dory, Mr. McLean and Mr. Kilb in July, the Town Board withdrew its proposal. Mr. Dougherty said a new draft would be developed with the help of the business community.

FAA NO-SHOW

In other news at Tuesday’s work session, Supervisor Doughtery reported that the FAA had failed to show up at a meeting of local officials in Southampton to discuss rules and procedures to reduce helicopter noise. He called it a “no progress meeting.” Mr. Dougherty had reported the week before that the FAA would be conducting tests over the coming days of the south shore route from Manhattan to the heliport in Southampton. It was not known if any such tests were actually conducted.

Mr. Dougherty said that the officials who gathered in Southampton reaffirmed their support for nine recommendations developed last year to reduce helicopter noise; Mr. Dougherty, representing the area’s town supervisors, wrote the FAA on June 24, 2010 listing the recommendations. They included mandatory south and north offshore routes to keep helicopters from overflying populated areas while en route.

CONTROL TOWER OKAYED

In a related development, the East Hampton Town Board recently agreed to implement a long-standing proposal to operate a private control tower at East Hampton Airport during the busy summer months to control the arrivals and departures of all aircraft. Most of the helicopter traffic heard on Shelter Island is headed to or from East Hampton and New York. East Hampton will have to petition the FAA to designate the airspace for a four- or five-mile radius around the airport “Class D,” which requires a clearance from the tower to enter. Any operation within the airspace must be in accordance with the tower’s instructions, when the tower is operating.

The airspace designation would allow East Hampton to establish mandatory noise-abatement routes for arriving and departing aircraft. Currently the noise-abatement procedures for East Hampton are voluntary.

Also on Tuesday, the Town Board scheduled special meetings to prepare the 2012 budget. Supervisor Dougherty is required by state law to submit a preliminary budget to the board by September 30. The board agreed to hold special meetings on Thursday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; with a full day again on Thursday, October 13 and a morning session on Friday, October 14.