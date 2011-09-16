Town Board: Hearing set on paved driveways proposal

The Town Board on Friday voted 5-0 to set a public hearing on a proposal to allow paved driveways at homes close to the shore if they are served by a drainage system that recharges the aquifer.

The proposal will be aired at the board’s next regular meeting at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 30. Initially pushed by architect Ian McDonald, a member of the Planning Board, and consulting engineer Matt Sherman, the proposal would end a ban on paved driveways in the Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District.

Paved driveways would be allowed if they included professionally engineered recharge systems. Permeable driveways with double-washed gravel free of all silt would be allowed as well. Alternative permeable surfaces could be used with the approval of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The current law bans paved driveways on properties without steep slopes. Its goal was to prevent runoff and promote recharge of the aquifer. Critics said that gravel driveways required by the law became hard-packed over time and virtually impermeable. A paved drive with a recharge system to catch runoff, or a drive covered in double-washed gravel containing no silt, would serve both purposes, according to proponents.

NEW WETLANDS PERMIT

Also on Friday, the board rejected the advice of its Conservation Advisory Council and voted 5-0 to grant a new wetlands permit for a pool and patio on the property of Pasquale V. Marcello and Janet M. Virkus, a 1.16-acre parcel at 4 Cove Way. The kidney-shaped pool will measure about 18 by 35 feet with a surrounding patio of about 800 square feet.

The property owners obtained a wetlands permit in 2006 for a house, garage and the pool and patio but never built the pool. The wetlands permit has since expired. The CAC, which voted in favor of the application five years ago, voted unanimously on August 15 to recommend that the Town Board reject the application for the new permit for the pool and patio. The CAC believed there was adequate property outside the wetland code’s regulated area for the pool and patio.

The Planning Board recommended approval of the application.

Architect Pam Pospisil told the board that “nothing has changed” since it approved the application in 2006. She said she was “not sure how the CAC came to the conclusion.” She said perhaps the CAC had been unaware that wetlands, including the headlands of Menantic Creek, “leave virtually no place” for the pool and patio other than where they are proposed.

Councilman Peter Reich commented that the wetlands code allows for development in the 25-foot-wide regulated area 75 feet beyond the nearest wetlands boundary subject to review and mitigation. Supervisor Jim Dougherty listed new steps that the applicants would be taking to lessen the impact of the project, including the reclamation of a circular driveway and native plantings.

OTHER BUSINESS

Also at Friday’s regular meeting, the Town Board:

• Heard Supervisor Dougherty report that he had learned the FAA would conduct tests this week of the south shore route for helicopters from New York to the Southampton heliport on Dune Road. “Hopefully they’ll find it’s a completely viable route and we’ll get some relief” from helicopter noise, he said. He said currently 50 percent of helicopters use a south shore route to East Hampton, which has reduced some of the noise to which Shelter Islanders are exposed. “We want more” using the south shore route, he said.

• Proclaimed Alma B. Ryder day on September 22, when the native-born Islander will be 95; the board also proclaimed October 14 “Pink Day,” when everyone in town will be encouraged to wear pink, and businesses and organizations will be encouraged to display the color in support of breast cancer research and survivors of victims of the disease. The Shelter Island 5K Run and Walk in support on breast cancer research will be held the following day, Saturday, October 15. The annual “Real Men Wear Pink” event, which promotes the 5K, is this Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. at Crescent Beach.

• Named Town Attorney Laury Dowd to represent Shelter Island on the new Peconic Bay Regional Community Development Fund (CPF) Advisory Committee to provide legal opinions on questions involving each East End town’s CPF program.

• Set a special meeting for 1 p.m. on October 4 for budget purposes.

• Authorized bids to be sought for the first phase of a water main replacement project for the West Neck Water District that will take place late this fall.

• Authorized Senior Citizens Program Supervisor Karin Bennett to spend $3,200 for a new fire suppression system over the stove at the Presbyterian Church kitchen, where senior meals are prepared by the town.

• Hired Louise W. Harrison of Setauket as an environmental consultant to delineate wetlands on the Ram Island causeways as part of the board’s effort to refine its proposal for rules to limit construction there. Mr. Dougherty reported on Tuesday that Ms. Harrison was almost finished with the job.

• Made budget transfers totaling $170,286 to cover back wages owed as a result of the new contract between the town and its policemen that was achieved through binding arbitration. It grants a 3-percent wage increase retroactively for two years, when the last contract expired. Mr. Dougherty said the amount was higher than the $157,750 originally announced because of payments required for Medicare, Social Security and MTA taxes.