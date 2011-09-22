Theinert’s varsity number retired

The School Board on Monday night voted to retire the late Lt. Joseph J. Theinert’s jersey number 15, which he wore playing basketball for the varsity team.

The army soldier, a 2004 graduate, was killed in Afghanistan last year on June 4.

A proposal to retire the number was presented to the board by teacher’s aide Ian Kanarvogel, who works with children with physical challenges. He said no team member’s number had been retired since athletic star Cori Cass’s in 1995.

Mr. Kanarvogel said Maintenance Supervisor Mike Dunning would make an enclosed display box for Lt. Theinert’s jersey to be displayed in the school.

Other business conducted at the Monday meeting will be reported in next week’s edition.



