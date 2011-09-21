Tennis: JV tennis team is undefeated with five wins

The 2011 Shelter Island JV girls tennis team is off to a great start with a 5-0 record. In only the team’s second JV season, its players have had wins over Mattituck, new to the league; Riverhead; Shoreham-Wading River; Rocky Point; and Greenport-Southold.

Playing at first singles, team leader Lisa Kaasik is undefeated, continuing her unbeaten streak from last year, giving her a combined 15-0 record.

Moving up to second singles after playing third singles last year, Keri Ann Mahoney has been overpowering her opponents with strong serves and hard groundstrokes. She is undefeated, also.

At third singles is Melissa Ames, who played volleyball the last two years. She is a great addition. With her steady groundstrokes, she has compiled a terrific 4-1 record.

Serina Kaasik, an eighth grader who played soccer last year, is playing fourth singles. She has a 4-1 record, with her only loss coming in a shortened one-set tiebreaker.

The three doubles teams are: Corrine Mahoney and Nicole Poleshuk; Jenny Case and Brianna Kimmelmann, and Jill Calabro and Taylor Sherman.

Corrine and Nicole are playing first doubles and have a 3-2 record. Jenny and Brianna are 5-0 at second doubles and Jill and Taylor are 4-1 at third doubles.

All three teams are also competing with each other in practice to improve their position, so they might change spots before the season is over.

Evi Saunders, a seventh grader, is our 11th player. She has been getting a lot of experience in practice and exhibition matches. By the end of the season, she will be playing in the regular line-up.

Our next match will be against Eastport-South Manor, which is also undefeated.

Keep up the good work!