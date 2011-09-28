Suffolk Closeup: Mega-county mistake

Bigger is better.

That’s part of Long Island Association (LIA) President Kevin Law’s rationale for proposing a study last week into Nassau and Suffolk counties merging into a mega-county.

It would indeed be better for the developer-members of the LIA, an island-wide chamber of commerce. Government officials and others with clout in Nassau have long been development-focused. As a result, it has become the greatest example of suburban sprawl in the U.S.

Only last week, a task force set up by developers proposed a $346-million project to rebuild the Nassau Coliseum and construct a “sports-entertainment complex” on the surrounding 77 acres. Nassau voters in August rejected a similar $400 million plan. Nassau property taxes are among the highest in the U.S. to pay for all the public services required in that intensely developed county.

In Suffolk, on the other hand, government officials and others with influence here have been concerned about over-development and committed to preservation. That attitude has given the county a national reputation for saving open space and farmland.

“Nassau and Suffolk are two different cultures with two different outlooks,” said Suffolk Legislator Edward Romaine of Center Moriches. “Nassau has a strong culture of development. Suffolk has charted a different future.”

There are also sharp governmental differences not unrelated to development. Machine politics has been big in Nassau. Suffolk is “far more democratic in its governance,” said Mr. Romaine, who knows Nassau politics from having attended Adelphi and serving as vice president of the Nassau Young Republicans.

As for bigger being better, State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. of Sag Harbor commented last week that “if this was so, the MTA would be a tremendous success. It is not. My sense of large institutions is that bigger is not necessarily better.” And he, too, emphasized the difference between Nassau and Suffolk. He called Nassau “the prototypical suburban county” and noted Suffolk had a strong agricultural and tourism base, especially on its East End.

Also, said Mr. Thiele, if Nassau with its 1.5 million people and Suffolk with its 1.5 million ever were consolidated, Suffolk’s East End towns with their 150,000 would end up “subsumed, basically pushed aside.”

“It’s an absurd proposal,” said Suffolk Legislator Jon Cooper of Lloyd Harbor in the northwest portion of Suffolk. Mr. Law’s claim that a consolidation of the counties could lead to cost savings is “insulting” as well as “nonsense,” said Mr. Cooper. He said Suffolk, unlike Nassau, had “held the line on spending” and “moved to eliminate waste” along with other budget-cutting for years.

And, unlike Nassau, Suffolk is “not a hotbed of partisanship. We have been able to work together in a bipartisan fashion for the people,” said Mr. Cooper, the legislature’s Democratic leader. He was raised in Syosset and heads a family business in Nassau. The key reason why county governments in New York State have fiscal problems, he said, is all the state’s mandated programs for counties to run — mandates that the state doesn’t fund. “Kevin [Law] knows this,” he said.

Moreover, said Suffolk Comptroller Joseph Sawicki, who also dislikes Mr. Law’s scheme, Long Island is being seriously under-compensated by the state for the taxes and other funds it sends to the state. “We contribute $12.5 billion a year and get back $9 billion. That’s a $3.5 billion net loss yearly,” he said.

That’s why Mr. Sawicki, a former state assemblyman from Southold, has long advocated that Nassau and Suffolk secede from the state and form their own. “If the LIA would put time and effort [into] working for secession, that would provide us with real tax relief. Consolidating the two counties into one county would simply “cause the financial problems of Nassau to be dumped on Suffolk,” he said.

Nassau and Suffolk have different histories. Suffolk’s goes back to 1683 as one of the 12 original counties of New York. Nassau was formed in 1899 after the western portion of Queens County became a borough of New York City and eastern Queens became Nassau.

I remember, growing up in Queens in the 1950’s, riding my bicycle into a green Nassau County with distinct communities, not like now, a blurred sprawl of pavement and development.

Give the bulldozer boys who paved over Nassau great sway in Suffolk? No sir.