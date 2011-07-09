Suffolk Closeup: An F for LIPA

What an ordeal for so many! Indeed, as of this writing Friday, electricity still had not been restored to 78,000 customers of the Long Island Power Authority as a result of Hurricane Irene.

Without electricity and all that it powers, it became the “Long Island Frontier.” Some 523,000 LIPA customers, well more than a million people, lost electricity. There was no running water for many and, especially vexing, none of the hot variety, so there were days of grunginess. Many people could not cook food. What we’ve come to expect as necessities of life were gone.

Trees down on houses. Roads blocked by fallen trees, strewn with branches. Business and life in general fully disrupted. And this because of what was headlined as “a glancing blow” of a hurricane.

Much wrath is being directed at LIPA. State Senator Kenneth LaValle of Port Jefferson gives “LIPA an F” for restoring service in Irene’s wake.

A point of comparison is Hurricane Gloria in 1985. Based on the performance of the Long Island Lighting Company after that hurricane, LIPA, its successor, has been better, although that’s not saying much considering how deeply dysfunctional LILCO was.

As I quoted Mike Loos of Noyac in a book published the next year about LILCO and its nuclear power plans, “Power Crazy,” Gloria “wasn’t that severe but … a good thunderstorm and LILCO goes out. I’ve never experienced such regular losses of electricity before moving out to Long Island.”

Electricity was out for more than a week after Gloria, which affected 80 percent of LILCO’s customers, nearly 800,000 homes and businesses, well more than two million people.

A key problem is Long Island’s electrical system is on above-ground wires and poles. Hurricane-force winds easily topple trees, wires and poles. Putting lines underground, as the telephone company has done for most of its lines on Long Island, is far more sensible.

But the corporate executives of LILCO and now the politically-appointed board members of state-created LIPA have insisted it’s too expensive. But what about the massive costs of restoration after hurricanes? It’s high time that electric lines on Long Island go underground on a widespread scale.

Going from the big to the small, I found, and suspect others did, too, that what came through best with Hurricane Irene were smaller institutions and regular people helping other people.

In the midst of the Hurricane Gloria black-out, we bought a generator. Even though we had it checked out a few years ago, when it came time to pull the starter cord after losing electricity Sunday, nothing happened. But the folks at Loper’s Equipment in East Quogue, where I stood on line 26 years ago to buy the machine, said Monday morning they’d work on it first-thing. Mechanic Mynor Cortava, with a smile, did just that, cleaning the carburetor and getting it going once again. Having that generator kept our refrigerator and freezer humming and the lights on. I’d recommend generators.

I feared for my sailboat and, with a tide causing waters to rise five feet or so, what to do? Old salt Howard Pickerell of Water Mill, boat builder and fisherman, said I needed a heavy anchor dug in way out in front of the boat along with stern lines to the floating dock. In his little skiff, he dropped anchors for me and other sailboat owners at the Peconic Marina and our boats made it through the storm unscathed.

An amazing device that worked throughout the storm: an iPhone. My regular Internet and email service is still out but that Apple iPhone from Verizon has been able to smoothly deliver and transmit emails and it remained connected to the Internet. Hooray Steve Jobs!

Irene has been a learning experience. A tree came down on the house of friends whose insurance company told them there would be only a $1,000 deductible to repair the house because Irene had been downgraded to a tropical storm by the time the tree fell. If Irene had still been a hurricane, then a complex formula would have been applied involving the value of the house; it would have meant a $15,000 deductible.

It would be good for us all to review our insurance policies before the next hurricane strikes. That one will sooner or later, unfortunately, is a certainty.