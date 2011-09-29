Stones recycled at Shell Beach

Highway Department crews have hauled large rocks salvaged from the site of the town’s old highway barn on Route 114 to Oak Tree Lane, the town right of way serving Shell Beach that was washed out by tropical storm Irene last month. The road has been closed ever since, but Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham said on Thursday it should be open again on Friday afternoon. Crews have been positioning the boulders this week to reinforce the embankment above the high tide line on the bay side of the road to stabilize it and provide a temporary erosion control barrier. The section to be protected is an area north of the permanent erosion control system the town installed a few years ago. Mr. Ketcham said it should hold up for two or three years as the town and the Silver Beach Association, which owns the property, work out a long-term solution.