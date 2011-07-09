Snapper Derby’s big winners

Participants in last Saturday’s Lions Club Snapper Derby took home commemorative t-shirts and the memory of a great afternoon. Blue fish winners included Matt Minikel (2.43 pounds,) Nich Minikel (2.24 pounds,) Jason Minikel (2.08 pounds.) There was a three-way tie for first place in the Snapper contest. Helen O’Neil, Maia Rivera and Danny Boeklen each had a fish that weighed in at 0.35 pounds. Second prize went to Harrison Weslek (0.34 pounds,) and Even Weslek and Marley Houston tied for third with fish of 0.33 pounds. The prizes for most caught and released went to George Dunhill (108,) Eddy Dunhill (52,) Grace Dunhill (44,) Will Dunhill (38,) and Luk Kuzenski and Mac Ferris (32 each.) If the Dunhill offspring hadn’t released their catches, they could have had quite a dinner with the 242 fish they caught that day.