Slice of Life: Dangerous weapon but oh so smart

If you want to find out how stupid you are, get a smart phone. At least I think I’m stupid anyway. On the face of it, I feel stupid because there are only about 3,000 features on the phone, of which I know six. But really, I might just be stupid because I bought a smart phone to begin with, knowing I would never live long enough to ever fully know how to use it.

A friend of mine has the same phone.

“Oh, yeah, I love my phone. I know how to operate it because I sent away for the book on how to access all the features.”

Now wait a dang minute. I have to send away for a manual on how to use a phone? Aren’t these things supposed to be “smart” enough to enable me to use it without buying a little book with one-point type in six different languages? Nowadays if I want to know anything, all I have to do is “Google” it, knowing that some geek out there has uploaded every last scintilla of operating instructions for any device imaginable, from coffee machines to Watson the Jeopardy champ.

So, I went online to access “smart phones for idiots” and you know what? There are seminars held at secret locations way far away from here that can make you a regular smart phone Jedi knight. Like I have time to spend two hours traveling each way to attend a three-hour symposium on how to use a phone?

Here’s the thing: for almost two months prior to succumbing to marketing and peer pressure — now get this — I didn’t have a cellphone at all! After a short sailing trip just before leaving for Australia, I accidentally dropped my flip phone into the bowels of the boat. Quickly retrieving it and seeing that it still worked just fine, I took the opportunity to brag to my first mate about how indestructible it was. Only minutes later did I absentmindedly hop out of the dingy into waist-deep water with the phone in the pocket of my shorts, hopelessly drowning it for good.

Now what? What was I to do? How could I live without my little electronic tether? Well, it just so happened that I was only a week away from the end of my two-year cellphone sentence, and I was soon up for parole. But according to the pointy-haired clerk at the cell phone store, since I would be 12,000 miles away on that day, any new phone would have to wait until I returned. “Hey listen, what’s a few days difference anyway? Can’t you just let me re-up today?”

“Absolutely not. Please go away.”

For a while, having no cellphone felt pretty good, actually. Well, we did get a global phone to keep up with labor developments on the baby front, but the first mate handled those calls, and I was, for a bit anyway, phone free! I found that I really didn’t need to make all these crushingly important calls and, for the time being, I could just have calls made to my cell automatically routed to the first mate’s phone (not recommended).

If the truth be told, had I indeed signed another ironclad contract on that day, I might have only gotten the newest flip phone. But what I didn’t know was that the advent of our granddaughter was going to change my cellphone habits dramatically. I knew that the strange and secretive bogeymen who work out cellphone contracts also somehow knew that I was going to be a grandpa, and that instead of a new flip phone I would be a first-class sucker for a phone costing three times as much, not to mention the extra-cost data plan that would enable instant Flickr photo downloads of little bunky.

A smart phone in the hands of a new grandfather is a dangerous weapon. Former friends of mine who see me coming with my hand reaching for my pocket run as if I were about to pull a Taser on them. Unsuspecting acquaintances who ask me if I have any pictures of the baby soon realize that they would much rather be stuck in a line of pumpkin-laden cars on the north road then to be subjected to a 30-minute slide show narrated in excruciating detail by yours truly.

Hey, come on. It’s our first grandkid, so cut me a little slack. So what if I’ve emailed every picture to everyone I’ve ever known, living or dead, and have her picture on my screen-saver at work? All I know is that, for now, at least, photos and Skype are all we got.

I’ve still got a little while before the trial period is up on my new phone and if I can’t figure it out I’ll just go back to my sturdy little flip. I’ll see you and say, “I don’t really need a smart phone.” But then I bet you’d think I was a “phony!”