SICC: Olton takes ladies title at Goat Hill

The annual Goat Hill 18-hole Championship Tournament was won by Barbara Olton two weekends ago. Starting in June and for 20 weeks, the women play their game and the final contest was played on Sunday, September 11. After the tournament, a dinner and awards ceremony were held.

Two weeks ago an error was made. Ken Kraus was the club champ, not Chuck. Sorry, Ken.

It was a sad week for me. A lifelong friend and golfing partner, Charlie Kraus, took his last swing. He will be missed. He and his wife Ceil were helpful in the progress of the Shelter Island Country Club. My condolences to the family.

Thanks for everything, Charlie.

This column did not appear last week because of a production error, not because I missed a deadline!

Taking a break during a busy month, 40 members and guests played in the Fire Department Annual Tournament on Sunday, September 18. After the sound and fury died down, the winners were: George Simensen with the longest drive for the men; Tanya Schmid with the longest drive for the women; George Simensen was closest to the pin for the men and Debbie Lechmanski was closest for the women.

The winning team was George Simensen, Debbie Speeches and Anna Marie Rampmaier.

The tournament was set up by Larry Lechmanski and we all thank him for a great job. The food was set up by Fresh restaurant.

The next club tournament is on Saturday, September 24 with tee off at 3 p.m. The sign-up sheet is posted.

The next club meeting is on Tuesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. All club members are asked to attend.

Heard at the club: A woman awoke to see a burglar going through her jewelry box. Waking her husband, she cried, “Stop him, Harold! He’s taking all my jewelry.” “Suppose he’s armed?” pleaded the husband. “So what if he is?” said the wife. “The jewelry is not insured but you are.”