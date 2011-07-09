Shelter Island Places of Worship

Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Woods at Sylvester Manor

116 N. Ferry Rd. • 749-1603

Opposite the Quaker Cemetery

Sunday: 10:30 a.m.

May-October

Union Chapel in the Grove

Wesley Ave. in the Heights

Interdenominational Christian Worship

Sunday: 10:30 a.m.

SI Presbyterian Church

32 N. Ferry Rd.

749-0805

Sunday: 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of the Isle

5 Prospect Avenue

749-0001

Saturday: 4 p.m. , Sunday: 9:30 a.m.

Weekday masses: 9 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

26 St. Mary’s Rd

749-0770

Sunday: 8 & 10 a.m.

Grace Evangelical Church

Rev. Thomas J. Charls

Senior Activity Center

44 S. Ferry Rd.

749-0276 • Sunday: 11 a.m.