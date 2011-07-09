Shelter Island Places of Worship
Friends Meeting (Quakers)
Woods at Sylvester Manor
116 N. Ferry Rd. • 749-1603
Opposite the Quaker Cemetery
Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
May-October
Union Chapel in the Grove
Wesley Ave. in the Heights
Interdenominational Christian Worship
Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
SI Presbyterian Church
32 N. Ferry Rd.
749-0805
Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
Our Lady of the Isle
5 Prospect Avenue
749-0001
Saturday: 4 p.m. , Sunday: 9:30 a.m.
Weekday masses: 9 a.m.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
26 St. Mary’s Rd
749-0770
Sunday: 8 & 10 a.m.
Grace Evangelical Church
Rev. Thomas J. Charls
Senior Activity Center
44 S. Ferry Rd.
749-0276 • Sunday: 11 a.m.