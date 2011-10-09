September 11 ceremonies

The American Legion and St. Mary’s Church are planning formal events to mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the emergency responders who helped the survivors.

On Sunday, September 11 at 8 a.m., the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will salute the Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Corps at the Memorial Garden in front of the Legion Hall for a brief remembrance on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attack. Father Peter DeSanctis will officiate at the ceremony, to which the public is invited.

At 10 a.m., Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church will dedicates its service to the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to those involved in the recovery. The community is welcome to attend the service followed by a coffee hour reception in the Parish Hall.

At 4 p.m., the American Legion will host an open house and dinner for members of the Fire Department, Police Department and Shelter Island American Red Cross in appreciation of their dedication and service.