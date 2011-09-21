Seniors: The grumpy grammarian meets finicky anti-faddist

Dorothy Seiberling, a once and former editor with Life and New York magazines and the New York Times, has graciously agreed to be our correspondent this month.

The grumpy grammarian could have given you a vacation, but alas (for you) here comes the finicky anti-faddist, eager to crack down on those words that recur relentlessly in newspapers and everyday speech.

Case #1: “multiple.” Nobody (especially not journalists!) ever uses a simple word such as “many,” “several” or even the colloquial “lots of.”

Case #2: “individual(s).” Heaven forbid using “person,” “man,” “woman,” “people.” Contrarily, there is “troops,” which no longer means a group of soldiers or a unit of cavalry et al. but now refers to one or several individuals, as in “two troops were wounded.”

Which takes us to the word “folks,” which has completely shut out “people, persons, men, women.” Even the president is addicted to “folks.”

Finally, let’s help the “speech-hiccuppers” who can’t get through a sentence without saying “y’know” a dozen times. Well, they got over saying “like” every couple of words, so maybe there’s hope that “y’know” will fade away too.

I will continue to take your calls, dear reader, at 749-0751. No grammatical lapse on Shelter Island should go unreported. — M.B.