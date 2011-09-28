Seniors: SISCA hosts annual picnic

All the planning and preparation paid off when 30 members and special guests County Legislator Ed Romaine and Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty gathered at Camp Quinipet for the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association (SISCA) annual picnic on Thursday, September 22.

The picnic’s centerpiece was, of course, the traditional fried chicken, a crisp and succulent dish prepared by Shelter Island’s Commander Cody’s on Smith Street. SISCA’s VP Gert Bourne did the ordering.

Side dishes, donated by the members, were distinctive and unduplicated, thanks to program Co-Chair Charlotte Hannabury’s careful monitoring. There was Cuban bread from Millie Strugats, macaroni salad from Jeanne Woods and an unusual string bean, mushroom, olive and pepper salad from Martie Williams, to name only a few of the delights available at the dining hall’s food table.

Angela Corbett and Shirley Ferrar, tried and true veterans of other SISCA events like the November Ecumenical breakfast, supervised the entire food service operation from their command post in the Quinipet kitchen.

County Legislator Romaine, who never misses a SISCA event if his calendar permits, agreed that “the chicken is fantastic. My job is to watch out for Shelter Island, to ensure that the Island gets its fair share.” The SISCA audience, led by Supervisor Dougherty, acknowledged Ed’s commitment with a standing ovation.

SISCA was organized in the early 1970s when the “Gray Panthers” moved front and center nationally. SISCA’s mission then and now was twofold — educational and social.

The October meeting emphasizes the educational component of its mission. Looking ahead to the November elections, SISCA will co-sponsor a “Meet the Candidates” forum with the Women’s Community Club on Wednesday, October 5 in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall.