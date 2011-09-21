Seniors: Scallop dinner to benefit Senior Center kitchen

All the proceeds of the upcoming Lions Club Scallop Dinner, plus an additional $2,500 donation from the club, will go towards the renovation of the Senior Activity Center.

The dinner will be held on Sunday, October 9 at the Pridwin Hotel. Seating is from 5 to 8 p.m. and tickets are $30 per person. Please call Lions Alan or Janice Krauss at 749-2066 for your ticket.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services closed the center kitchen in August 2009, declaring it in violation of the county health code. Since then, considerable time and effort has been expended in determining what needed to be done at the site and how much it would cost.

In July of this year, the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc. donated $8,000 to help close the gap between the money available for the renovation and its estimated cost.

It is anticipated that the Lions Club donation will finally close that gap and the renovation can, at long last, begin.

Your support of the Lions Club Scallop Dinner is vital to its success and ultimately to the reopening of the center kitchen. Do call Alan or Janice for tickets.