Seniors: Modest proposal in Irene’s wake

I expected to lose my land line during and after Hurricane Irene. I did not expect to lose my cellphone service and still don’t know why it was out. But I never factored in the idea that without power, I would lose my medical alert system, as well.

There are hundreds of “med alert” subscribers on Shelter Island, seniors like me who live alone and have no family here. We depend upon the medical alert system, which, at the touch of a button, can bring our local EMT personnel to the front door. The system runs off the phone, so no phone service cuts that safety net. In my case, I was without this safety net from Sunday to Wednesday. Not good.

I live in Longview, a small community in the southwest quadrant of the Island adjacent to Silver Beach. There are at least three other women in Longview who are in my situation, that is, they live alone and have no local family. I plan to contact them, ask them if they’re interested in developing an emergency contact plan, and then take it from there. The hurricane season is not over and we have the winter months ahead. We should be prepared.

Why not, I ask myself, propose something similar for implementation Island-wide? We have a number of neighborhood associations — Hay Beach, Silver Beach and Ram Island, to name only three. If each association had a neighborhood watch in place, perhaps coordinated by Shelter Island’s Emergency Management Team, we could truly say, “You are not alone,” to seniors like me.