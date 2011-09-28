Seniors: Cinema 114 previews

On Wednesday, October 5, Cinema 114 will present the 1992 film, “The Last of the Mohicans,” based on the American literary classic by James Fenimore Cooper.

With its majestic mountain landscapes and cathedral-like forests, this epic adventure set in colonial America, is admirably suited to our new 50-inch flat screen TV.

Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Hawkeye, a rugged frontiersman and an adopted son of the Mohicans. Madeline Stowe is Cora Munro, the aristocratic elder daughter of a proud but foolhardy British colonel. Their romance unfolds as the brutal conflict between the British, the French and their Native American allies engulf the region.

Running time: 117 minutes. Rating: R.

Originally scheduled for September 7, now rescheduled for Wednesday, October 19 is the landmark western, “High Noon.”

Hadleyville Town Marshall Will Kane (Gary Cooper), abandoned by gutless town folk and his unbedded Quaker bride (Grace Kelly), waits for the noon train that is bringing four professional killers, including the notorious outlaw Frank Miller, to Hadleyville.

Who can forget Dimitri Tiomkin’s “Do Not Forget Me, Oh My Darling,” a haunting ballad for a lone hero.

Running time: 85 minutes. Rating: none.

Janet Rescigno is still on leave. We hope she is able to return next January. Meanwhile, Maggie Ciaglo and I will be at the Senior Activity Center to serve soft drinks and popcorn. Maggie is your lovely video technician. Videos are donated by Geo-Jo Video. Viewings start promptly at 2:30 p.m.