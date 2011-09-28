Senior Bulletin Board

ADVANCE NOTICE

• SISCA: Wednesday, October 5 at 12 noon at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. A “Meet the Candidates” forum is being co-sponsored with the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club. Bring a sandwich and mug. Dessert and coffee will be provided.

• YOGA FOR SENIORS: Jean Lawless will introduce a new “chair” yoga class starting Friday, October 22 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. The fee is $5 per person. Please call Dana at 749-1059 to enroll.

• AARP DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE: The Office of Senior Services will sponsor the course on Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8 at the Senior Activity Center. Registration is a must; class size is limited. Call Henrietta Roberts at 749-1059 for details and to sign up ASAP.