School chief: Building spotless, teachers ready for a new year

Superintendent of Schools Michael Hynes provided an update on the New York State Assessments and the school’s scores on various state tests at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, September 6.

He also outlined his road map for creating a student-centered culture and shared research on the characteristics of high-performing schools. Board President Stephen L. Gessner presided and all members of the board were in attendance. The regular meeting was preceded by an executive session to discuss personnel and student issues.

Dr. Hynes said that the return of teachers and staff for the school’s grand opening earlier that day had gone well. “The building is spotless and the teachers are ready,” he said. Dr. Gessner, who had attended a breakfast and faculty meeting, concurred. “The enthusiasm, support and energy were terrific. People are truly excited to have you here,” he said to Dr. Hynes.

According to the superintendent, his focus this summer has been on achieving alignment with the state standards and the performance of the Shelter Island students, which has included curriculum alignment and mapping for grades K-12. This past year, Shelter Island students performed extremely well in global history, he said, but significantly less so in algebra and trigonometry 2.

The goal is to not just to meet but to “exceed NYS standards … they are the minimum we should be achieving,” Dr. Hynes said. He also reported that he had spoken with many members of the senior class and was getting ready to move on to meeting with the juniors. Talking with the students on a one-on-one basis is “the highlight of my day,” he said.

School Business Official Jessica Mack and Maintenance Supervisor Mike Dunning updated the board on the status of capital projects. The new rubber matting for the FIT Center was scheduled for delivery on September 13, after which Garth Griffin would be moving equipment from the gym’s temporary home at St. Gabriel’s. The center is expected to be “fully operational” on September 14, said Mr. Dunning.

Mr. Dunning also reported that the school gymnasium is completed and the new telescoping bleachers are in place. The highlight of this project, he said, is the new mascot in the center of the floor, which was painted by local artist Peter Waldner and which board member Mark Kanarvogel deemed a “very colorful addition” to the gym. The board expressed its appreciation to Mr. Waldner for his work.

The remaining summer construction projects, which included the lobby, conference room and relocation of the business office, have all been completed as scheduled. Ms. Mack said that discussions continued to be held with Mosaic, the school’s architectural firm, about the work to be done under what the board members called “Bond 2012.”

“We hope to complete all that work next summer or during the summer and a break,” Ms. Mack said. Mosaic will work on plans and schedules for submission to the State Education Department. After plans are approved, probably in the late winter or early spring, she said, the work will go out to bid. In response to a question from a board member, the business official said that she is putting together all of the paperwork for this year’s projects for submission to the state so that the appropriate certificates of occupancy could be granted. The board also asked that a system be developed to preserve construction documents for the future so they are readily accessible.

“I’d like to publicly thank Mike and his crew and Jessica for all their work this summer,” Dr. Hynes said. He then reiterated that he would like to see the lobby structured to showcase the “amazing” history and stories of this school, and also to use the wall space across from the gym to create a display of the school’s sports achievements.

In other business, the board voted, on the recommendation of the superintendent, to approve the following personnel actions:

• To add 12 hours to Robin Anderson’s services to students in the summer intensive reading program at her individual hourly rate;

• To add two hours to Janine’s Mahoney’s summer hours, transitioning her CSE chairperson duties to the new interim CSE chairperson at her individual hourly rate;

• To hire Brian Doelger as the junior high baseball coach, at $2,347;

• To appoint Peter Needham as Sailing Club advisor at $4,396 for the 2011-2012 school year;

• To appoint Jacqueline Dunning to handle the school newsletter/public relations at $1,358;

• To appoint Jacqueline Dunning, substitute dispatcher, at $4,396;

• To provide the following rates for substitute teachers and nurses: certified and four-year degree teachers at $110 per day; less than 4 year degree, $95 per day; teacher aides at $95 per day;

• To set the rate for substitute cafeteria workers, monitors and custodians at $10 per hour;

• To appoint Jacqueline Dunning as district clerk pro tem at the rate of $30 per hour, to serve in the absence of the district clerk, when necessary, for the 2011-2012 school year.

The board also awarded the milk and dairy products contract to Arshamonmaque Dairy and selected Donneson Provisions and Landmark Savory Food for school lunch product items. In a separate agenda item, Ms. Mack asked the board to vote to approve raising the cost to students for the school breakfast program from the previously approved $1.25 to $1.50. The $1.25 “does not cover the cost of our food,” said Ms. Mack. “In addition, we must fulfill certain nutritional guidelines to qualify as a “reimbursable breakfast.” The meal that had been served does not meet these guidelines and changing it to do so will further increase costs.” The board approved the recommendation.

The board also voted to approve the request from Shelter Island Library Director Denise DiPaolo to use the school district’s voting mechanism for the library’s annual budget vote to be held on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to planned renovations in the lower level of the library, the vote will take place in the school library.

In response to the president’s call for audience input, David Draper presented the board with a hand-out containing copies of excerpts of letters and articles from the Shelter Island Reporter, as well as a letter he had written to board members in May 2010 about increases in faculty salaries.