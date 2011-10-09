Reverend Canon Paul Wancura to close Union Chapel’s 2011 season

This Sunday, September 11 2011, will mark the 16th consecutive year that the Rev. Canon Paul Forsyth Wancura will preach at the final service of the summer season of the Union Chapel in the Grove. Canon Wancura, who is Rector Emeritus of Caroline Church of Brookhaven in Setauket, has served in many roles throughout the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, and presently serves at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Greenport. Canon Wancura is a longtime resident of Silver Beach.

He is a graduate of Queens College and the Columbia University Graduate School of Business Administration, and holds a Master of Divinity degree from the General Theological Seminary in New York City. He has also served with the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps in Austria and France.

The chapel’s guest organist this week will be Joan Osborne. Ms. Osborne has played at the chapel in previous years and is a frequent performer in churches and other venues throughout the East End.