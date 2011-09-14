Police: Three arrests top police blotter

Carl J. Krolikiewicz, 71, of Shelter Island was arrested on Thursday, September 8 at 12:30 p.m. for violating a court order of protection, mandating that he should have no contact with a “protected” person. He was charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and criminal trespass in the 3rd degree. Mr. Krolikiewicz was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and remanded to Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

On Saturday, September 10, Brian F. Wilson, 42, of Sag Harbor and Howard M. Rutherford, 39, also of Sag Harbor, were arrested at about 9:25 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the 5th degree when they were discovered smoking marijuana in a public place. Both men were issued appearance tickets for Justice Court at a later date on the court’s calendar and released on station house bail of $50 each.

SUMMONSES

A driver was ticketed on Route 114 for having a front seat passenger who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. A motorist received a summons in Shorewood for an opening burning.

ACCIDENTS

On September 4, A. R. Barszczewski of Greenport was driving east on North Ferry Road when he stopped to let a vehicle out of its parking space. When Mr. Barszczewski backed up, he struck a vehicle driven by Valery Gatallin of Dobbs Ferry, New York, causing more than $1,000 in damage to Ms. Gatallin’s vehicle.

Gianpiero D. Palermo of New York City was backing out of a parking space in the Heights when he was sideswiped by a vehicle that left the scene. There was over $1,000 in damage to his vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 4, a Ram Island resident complained about noise. Police investigated and found adults in a swimming pool; they were advised to keep the noise down. Another Ram Island resident reported a hazardous condition caused by a low-hanging wire; police marked off the area with caution tape.

In West Neck, a person requested assistance after being locked out of a vehicle on September 4. A caller reported a boat adrift in West Neck on September 4; the boat was secured to a mooring and the owner was located.

A business owner in the Menantic area reported on September 4 that youths were disturbing employees and patrons. Police advised youths they were not welcome on the property.

Police investigated a grand larceny in West Neck on September 5, after a victim reported that items left on a beach blanket were stolen.

That same day police responded to a burglary alarm at a residence in Hay Beach. The area checked negative for criminal activity.

Police received a call from a Hay Beach resident on September 5 who was concerned that a neighbor’s trees damaged during Irene might snap off and damage the caller’s home. Police were unable to contact the neighbor.

On September 5, police responded to a Dering Harbor report of a black hull, 80-foot vessel operating in a reckless manner. Police patrolled the area but the boat was gone.

On that day, police responded to harassment complaints between two parties who declined to press charges but were advised to stay away from each other.

A Center caller complained about a dog at large on September 5. Police and the dog warden located the owner who said the dog had fled the property and the owner had been looking for it.

An oil spill in the Menantic area prompted a caller to contact the police. Police responded and located the substance along the water’s edge. The next day it was still around the floating dock. At that time the owner was unable to locate the source of the leak.

On September 6, police notified LIPA after a Cartwright Road caller reported a power failure. The Highway Department was notified of road flooding in West Neck.

Party noise — loud music, yelling and fireworks — prompted a Center resident to call the police on September 6, who advised the caller to report such activity while it was happening.

A small boat that washed up on a resident’s property on Ram Island was impounded. Police responded to an activated burglary alarm at a residence on September 6 that checked out secure.

On September 6 a business owner in the Center reported an unknown vehicle was parked behind the business. Police determined that the vehicle belonged to a relative of the property owner.

An employee who didn’t know the code activated a Center burglary alarm on September 6. Police responded to a domestic dispute in the West Neck area on that date.

On September 7 an injured deer in a field in the Center was destroyed and moved to the roadside for Highway Department to pick up. Verizon and Cablevision lines in the Heights were brought down by a delivery truck on Grand Avenue. Police moved the wires and notified both companies.

Smoke in the Center on September 7, thought to be a possible house fire, turned out to be from a small burning pit. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. A downed tree limb in Hay Beach was reported by a resident. Police notified Verizon.

Police on patrol in Hay Beach on September 7 located a pit bull at large and returned the dog to its owner. An injured deer in Menantic was put down by police and removed by the Highway Department.

A Hay Beach caller reported a vehicle blocking an intersection on the 7th. Police contacted the owner who said that the vehicle was out of gas and would be removed as soon as possible.

A Center fire alarm was activated on September 8. The Fire Department and caretaker checked the residence; there was no sign of fire. A Center driver reported a vehicle tailgating and passing on the double yellow line. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

A road hazard was reported in Hay Beach by a caller after a tree fell and blocked a roadway. Police put out cones and notified the Highway Department.

Shortly after midnight on September 9, a caller reported a group having a campfire in which a picnic table and chair were burned. The owner refused to press charges at that time.

Also on September 9 a tree brought down wires in West Neck. Verizon was notified.

Police spotted a large limb floating in Dering Harbor on September 9. It was towed to a town landing at Crescent Beach for the Highway Department to remove. An arching wire in West Neck, the damage apparently caused by a squirrel, was reported to LIPA.

On September 10 police investigated an incident in Westmoreland after a caller reported that a leaf blower had been taken. The person who took the leaf blower reported that the caller was illegally dumping leaves in the woods. The caller agreed to remove all the leaves that had been dumped in the woods and the leaf blower was returned.

A Shorewood caller reported a large bonfire on the lawn with no safety precautions. Police notified the Shelter Island Fire Department and a summons was issued.

On September 10, a possibly intoxicated couple in the Heights was reported creating a disturbance. Police patrolled the area with negative results. Also on that day police investigated an altercation in Shorewood that turned out to be horseplay between friends.

Police investigated a noise complaint in the West Neck area on September 11 and found music playing “at an extremely loud level.” Police advised the party to lower the volume. Also on September 11 police patrolled for the Beach Blast, and provided traffic duty in the Center for the 9/11 memorial services.

A caller reported a boat adrift in Silver Beach on September 11. Police and a Bay Constable secured the boat to a mooring and contacted the owner.

A Menantic area caller complained that a newspaper had been taken from the driveway and was reporting it for informational purposes only, then called back after finding the newspaper by the front door.

On September 11 police provided assistance when a disabled vehicle in Silver Beach blocked a boat ramp, responded to a vehicle disturbance in the Heights and provided traffic duty for the Lions Club ferry cruise.

Police received a call from a Hay Beach resident on September 11 and were dispatched to see if a kayaker was in distress south of Bug Light. The subject was not in the search area. The caller reported that the kayaker had arrived at home safely. A person in West Neck reported a car repeatedly speeding past. Police patrolled the area and sat stationary patrol with negative results.

A Heights caller reported loud music at about 9 p.m. on September 11, and was advised that the noise was coming from a one-time, end of season party and would end at 11 p.m.

On September 12, a burglary alarm at a Hay Beach residence was activated when a carpenter entered the wrong code. A hazard created by a hanging limb in the Center was reported to the Highway Department, which was also notified of a low hanging limb at the corner of St. Mary’s and Burns roads.

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams responded to six calls for assistance and transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 5, 7, 11 and 12.

Police responded to 89 incident reports during the period reported here from September 4 to September 12.



