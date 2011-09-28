Police: Nine motorists ticketed during week

A driver on Grand Avenue was given a summons for operating a vehicle without insurance or a license and with a suspended/revoked registration.

A summons for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was issued on Grand Avenue and one for driving a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration was issued on North Ferry Road.

A motorist was given a ticket on Reel Point for not having a beach driving permit.

On North Ferry Road, a summons for unlicensed operation was issued and another driver received a ticket for driving an uninspected vehicle.

A driver received two tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for driving a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Three summonses were written for a motorist on St. Mary’s Road — for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

A speeding ticket for driving 34 mph in a 20-mph school zone was issued on North Ferry Road.

ACCIDENTS

Damages from a three-car accident on South Ferry Road on September 21 were estimated at over $1,000. Michael A. Scuderi of East Quogue told police he was driving northbound on South Ferry Road when he failed to see that the vehicle in front of him, driven by Maximilian J. Puyanic of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, had stopped in traffic. Mr. Scuderi hit the rear of Mr. Puyanic’s vehicle, which ran into the rear of a vehicle driven by Maximilian Bennett of Shelter Island, who was stopped for a left-hand turn.

The front of Mr. Scuderi’s vehicle was damaged and it had to be towed. The vehicles driven by Mr. Puyanic and Mr. Bennett also were damaged. A passenger refused medical attention at the scene; one of the drivers reported an injury the next day.

Matthew Labrozzi of Shelter Island reported a minor accident — a dent and scratches on the driver’s-side — when his vehicle was left for repairs on Smith Street. The shop’s owner said he will make arrangements to repair the damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A case of criminal contempt was reported on September 21.

On September 23, a caller reported a “suspicious” person standing on a Center street corner. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police received a report on September 24 that yard debris and more recently storm debris was being dumped on a Center resident’s property. Police requested a property-line survey.

Gunshots were reported in Menantic on September 24. Police determined that the sound came from fireworks at a wedding.

Police received a report of missing property in the Center on September 25.

A case of grand larceny on Ram Island was reported on September 25.

On September 26, the Shelter Island Highway Department informed police that a tree limb in Shorewood was entangled with wires. Police notified LIPA.

Police investigated an activity, possibly criminal in nature, on Ram Island on September 26.

A burglary was reported by a Center resident on September 26.

The parties involved in an employer dispute in the Heights were advised by police that the complaint was a civil matter.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Heights on September 26.

During the week, two burglary alarms were set off at residences in the Center on September 21 and on Ram Island on September 23. No problems were reported.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic fire alarms, one at a house on Ram Island on September 22 was caused by a faulty smoke detector and the second in the Center on the same date, set off by food burning in the kitchen.

A medical alert was activated by accident in the Center on September 23.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a Ram Island home on September 26; no carbon monoxide was detected.

In other reports, police assisted several residents with problems in their homes, responded to three reports of disabled vehicles, opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside and handled lost and found calls.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance team transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 23.