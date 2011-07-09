Police: 1 DWI arrest; isolated power problems persist

These police reports cover the period from Tuesday, August 30 to Saturday, September 4. The balance of the reports for the full week will be published in the next issue.

Roberto Antonio Donaire Rivera, 33, of Shelter Island was arrested on Sunday, September 4, at about 7:40 p.m. on Smith Street. Mr. Donaire Rivera was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation, subsequent to a vehicle and traffic stop for failing to stop, for which he was also charged. He was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on $750 bail and given an appearance ticket.

A boater in West Neck was charged with displaying incorrect numbers on a vessel and another was charged withoperating a vessel within 100 feet of an anchored vessel at a speed greater than 5 mph.

ACCIDENTS

On August 31, a vehicle driven by Ashleigh M. Tate, 24, of Shelter Island was involved in a three-car accident on South Ferry Road with more than $1,000 in damage. Ms. Tate’s vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Robert Fitzgerald of Shelter Island, pushing it into a vehicle driven by John P. Walkup II of New York City. Ms. Tate was charged with following too closely and aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree.

Kenneth Nochimson of Shelter Island reported that, on August 29, Sarah Moore of New York backed into his vehicle in Shorewood, damaging it. Ms. Moore left a note on the vehicle and on September 1 contacted the police. There was less than $1,000 in damages.

OTHER REPORTS

Around 3 a.m. on August 30, the police and fire departments responded to a false alarm in the Menantic area. Less than a half-hour later, the police and fire department responded to a another false alarm, this one in Silver Beach.

At around 11 a.m. on August 30, police investigated a claim of a dock damaged by a sailboat and responded to a petit larceny in the Cartwright area, involving a missing bicycle.

A caller reported the possible dumping of debris at the Recycling Center that was not storm-related during a post-storm no-charge period. After investigation, it appeared that the debris was not storm related.

On August 31, a Center caller reported hearing gunshots from behind a residence at 2 a.m. Police were unable to locate the source and no further action was taken. Another early-morning false alarm brought the police and fire departments to the Menantic area at 2 a.m. and a burglar alarm was accidentally set off at 6:15 a.m. in Hay Beach.

Police responded to a call from a Silver Beach resident on oxygen whose generator stopped working. Police were able to start the generator, then located LIPA, which responded and resupplied power to the area.

Later in the morning, police on routine patrol noticed heavy smoke coming from a chimney. They notified the owner and checked the residence. The problem was the result of a faulty boiler.

Several days after the storm, downed trees and power lines continued to create problems for residents. On August 31, a Center caller reported power surges and was advised to turn off power until LIPA, which the police notified, could respond. On September 2, police notified LIPA again.

That day police also notified LIPA after a caller reported a green fluid leaking from a transformer in the Cartwright area, a Westmoreland resident reported a power outage and a Hay Beach reported low voltage.

Power restoration in Dering Harbor resulted in a false alarm and the fire department responded to smoke coming from the basement of a house in Harbor View, the result of a boiler back-puff.

A Center caller complained of noise and debris created by a person mowing a lawn and expressed concern for the safety of the kids playing in the area. Police will attempt to contact the lawn mower.

Also on August 31, a petit larceny was reported when a person purchased beer, cigarettes and chewing tobacco, then a witness saw the person take the businesses open flag.

On September 1, police responded to a West Neck caller who reported a downed wire that police were unable to locate, assisted a person locked out of a vehicle in Ram Island, responded to a medical alert in Silver Beach, which turned out to be a false alarm caused when it was struck by accident; and notified the Highway Department after a caller reported debris in the road in Hay Beach.

At about 12:30 p.m., a Ram Island caller reported a dog in the water being carried away by the tide. The dog was located by vehicle and boat but made its own way safely back to land.

A case and violin, left in a gazebo, was found and turned into the police on September 2. It was returned to its owner. On that date, police also jump-started a vehicle in the Heights, responded to an activated panic alarm that was pushed by accident and initiated a petit larceny investigation in West Neck.

At 2:30 p.m. on September 1, a Center resident called police to report nearly hitting an elderly woman who was walking alongside the Route 114.

A West Neck caller reported a capsized vessel attached to a mooring. Police were unable to locate it and advised the marine unit.

Police responded to a complaint of noise in a resident’s backyard and found nothing.

Police notified LIPA of a snapped pole on Ram Island.

At about 11:15 p.m., a South Ferry Hills caller reported fireworks. Upon searching the area three males fled across the channel.

At 1 a.m. on September 3, a West Neck caller reported youths parked on Shore Road playing loud music and talking loudly. They were told to turn down the music and asked to move.

A Center caller reported being six days without power. LIPA was notified.

While on routine patrol at around 2 p.m. in Dering Harbor, police spotted a sailboat capsized and five persons in the water. USCG assisted by transporting persons to Greenport. Shelter Island police stood by until Seatow arrived.

A caller reported that three bicyclists were riding in the middle of the road. The caller beeped at them, and when they all arrived at North Ferry, the caller reported that one threw their bike against the caller’s car. The bicyclists reported that the driver had been driving behind them in an unsafe manner. The bicyclists and the driver of the car boarded separate ferry boats for the trip to Greenport.

A Ram Island caller reported jet skiers in Coecles Harbor at about 2:30 but police were unable to locate them.

At noon on September 3, a foreign-flagged vessel in the Heights did not comply with appropriate cruising licensing. SIPD stood by until U.S. Customs arrived and boarded.

At about 3:30, police noticed an inflatable adrift in Mashomack and secured it.

At about 11:30 p.m. a Hay Beach resident complained of loud music coming from Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Police patrolled the area and found it “negative for noise.”

During the five-day period, police received four calls requesting welfare checks on residents, assisted the Southampton Town Police requesting information regarding a missing person, received reports of lost plates on a trailer and a lost wedding ring that fell off a finger, and assisted in traffic control for the Art Show & Craft Fair, the Country Fair and Snapper Derby in the Center on Saturday, in addition to several other incidents for a total of 58 incident reports.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 31, September 2 and September 3.