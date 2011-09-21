Police: 1 arrested. 4 ticketed on blotter

Andrew J. Crittenden, 24, of Shelter Island was driving on New York Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 17 when he was stopped by police for failure to stop at the stop sign at West Neck Road and for traveling at a high rate of speed. Following field sobriety testing, he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and held overnight. Mr. Crittenden was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on cash bail of $250 and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Four motorists were ticketed during the week. One driver received a summons on Ram Island Drive for unlicensed operation and driving with a suspended/revoked registration. A second was given a summons on North Ferry Road for driving an uninspected vehicle. A summons was also issued on North Ferry Road for a driver who failed to cover loose cargo. A person operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration was ticketed on South Ferry Road.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported a lost iguana on September 13; she subsequently advised police she had found the animal.

On September 13, police assisted a resident in locating computer equipment sent away for repair.

A caller reported a possible attempted burglary at a West Neck residence on September 13. The case is under investigation.

Police received a complaint about loud music in the Bridge Street area on September 13. The music was playing on a yacht at the Dering Harbor marina. The captain was advised to lower the volume and complied.

In response to a call on September 14, police retrieved a boat on a beach in Silver Beach. It was seriously damaged and police tied it up temporarily at a town dock.

A tree limb fell on wires in Silver Beach and was reported on September 14. LIPA was notified.

On the 14th, police removed a caller’s vehicle that was stuck in a marsh off Ram Island’s First Causeway.

A case of petit larceny was reported on September 14 at a town dock on Cartwright.

On September 15, police opened an investigation into a possible case of fraud at a business in the Heights.

A caller reported finding a dog at large on a Center street on September 15. The owner picked the dog up at police headquarters.

On September 15, a tree branch rubbed against a primary wire causing a small fire. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and LIPA was notified.

Police documented an incident for court purposes on September 16.

A potential case of fraud was investigated by police on September 17.

On the 17th, a caller reported finding a tame white rabbit in her yard. No calls had been received regarding a lost rabbit.

A brush fire reported in the Center on September 17 had been extinguished when police arrived. The SIFD determined the fire was caused by heat generated by a large pile of grass clippings.

A boat in distress was reported off Sungic Point in Gardiner’s Bay on September 18. The boat had gone aground when police arrived but the sailors were safe on board. The boat was towed off the beach and moored in Shanty Bay.

Police responded to a call on September 18 regarding a capsized Hobie Cat off Shell Beach. The sailor was assisted on board a police marine unit and the boat towed to a dock in Silver Beach, where it was secured.

A caller told police on September 18 that his dog had been hit by a car and had run off. The dog, last seen on Route 114, was located by police and returned to its owner, apparently uninjured.

A caller reported on September 19 that her car may have been hit in a Center parking lot. The police did not see any vehicular damage but the caller remembered hitting a raccoon off Island earlier and was advised to report the incident to the Southold police.

Police and the SIFD responded to a report of a strong smell of propane on a Center roadway. The SIFD did not detect elevated levels of LP.

Three burglary alarms were activated during the week on September 13, 15 and 19. One was at the Chase Bank when the night drop sensor set off the alarm. Police searched the exterior of the building; there was no sign of any criminal activity, and the drop box showed no sign of tampering. A second alarm at a residence in Hay Beach may have been set off by strong winds. A sensor malfunction caused an alarm to go off at a pool house in Hay Beach.

The SIFD responded to a fire alarm at the Shelter Island School on September 13; it was activated by a faulty detector.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 15, 16 and 19. A fourth person was taken to Southampton Hospital on September 15.