Photos: Shelter Island Beach Blast

The sun, the sand, the cool breeze coming in off the open water … and man, just listen to that band play. Welcome to the annual Shelter Island Beach Blast: Eastern Long Island’s answer to the good old days of Frankie and Annette.

Traditionally held the Saturday after Labor Day, the all-day beach side extravaganza once again brought people together from far and wide and all walks of life this past weekend.

Families, seniors, high school kids, bikers, boaters, sun worshipers and music lovers all converged on Wades Beach for one last hurrah and to say farewell to the warm summer weather.

And as the sun set over Gardiners Bay, that’s when things really started to light up.

The tiki torches ignited, the bonfires began to glow and the stage came alive with Go-Go dancers, performers and some of the best live Rockabilly New York has to offer, courtesy of perennial Beach Blast favorites, The Lone Sharks.

Organizer and promoter Joe Lauro donates all proceeds from the event to the Island Gift of Life Foundation, an organization that provides financial assistance and other related support services to patients with life-threatening illnesses.

For more information about the event check out www.sibeachblast.com. And check out our photos below:

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