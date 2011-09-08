Osprey's Nest: Week of September 8, 2011

Happy anniversary to…

Jane and Gregory Senken, Randall and Laurene Silvani, Joan and Tom Young Jr., and Jill and Doug Murphy on September 9; Camille and Scott Feierstein, Vicky and Gary Gershon on September 10; Sharon and Richie Surozenski on September 12; Mary and Edward Gunning and Donna and Lew Kilb on September 13; and Kevin and Ashleigh Sanwald on September 15.

Happy birthday, Hank!

Over 75 friends of Hank Ebbitt gathered to celebrate his 90th birthday at the home of Ed and Barbara Ludemann. Hank came to Shelter Island in 1932 as a camper at Camp Quinipet, then for years was a seasonal resident and in the 1960s, became a full-time resident. He said he was thrilled to have so many friends help him celebrate this milestone birthday.

While we’re talking birthdays…

Ima spotted Buzzy Clark who celebrated 88 years young with family and friends at Fresh on Labor Day. Way to go Buzzy!

Happy birthday to…

Robert Detweiler and Edward Gunning on September 9; Lorraine Hopler, Jack Joyce and Joe Messing on September 10; Lucas Knight and Baggio Christopher Gonzalez on September 11; Brian Clark, Daniel Binder, Keturah Green Mundy, Thomas Betjeman, Donald D’Amato and Eva Prudenza Piccozzi on September 12; Patricia Stack, Adam Hashagen, Patricia Scott and June Drewes on September 13; Carol Wilson, Susan Hawthorne, Donald Bollmann, Christina Carbone and Thomas Mysliborski on September 14; and Matthew Andrew Strauss, Stan Lenox Jr., John Melkonian, Andrew Devlin, Mary Elizabeth Scott and Janalyn Travis-Messer on September 15.

While we’re talking anniversaries…

We heard from Jeff Simes last week. He called to tell us that his race horse, My Estelle, named for his lovely wife, Estelle, came in first place on September 1, which just happened to be Jeff and Estelle’s 45th wedding anniversary. Jeff said he’ll be on the Island in a couple of weeks and will bring us the winner’s circle picture.