Osprey's Nest: Week of September 29, 2011

Happy birthday to…

Eddie Brown, Eric Gershon, Ellen Endrizzi, Taylor Ashley Thomson and Sherry Treutler on September 30; Jay Card, Robert DeStefano Jr., Richie Surozenski Jr., Rod Anderson, Jan Mahood, May Sherman, Jo-Ann Robotti and Mark Patykewich on October 1; Don Walther, Kimberly Waldner, Jeffrey Allen Franzoni, Patrick Gleason, Dr. Christopher Marshall, Dana Sessa, Meddi Shaw and Zack Mundy on October 2; Debbie Walther, Dorothy Oldenburg, Kelsey Brinn McGayhey and Luke Webber on October 3; Lily Betjeman, Matthew Mobius and Carol Loper on October 4; Janet Clark, Nathan Cronin, Georgia Hizer, Jessie Marshall, Richard Lomuscio and Lynn D’Agostino on October 5; Wendy Ruth Clark, Penny Olsen, Tricks Fisher, Jeanne Ryan, Sue Holzman and Walter Richards on October 6.

Happy anniversary to…

Susan and Brian Mundy on September 30; Norma and Russell Russo on October 1; Peter and Kathi Needham and Rich and Kathy Webber on October 2; and Betsyanne and Walter Peterson on October 4.

Take her out to the ballgame…

That’s how Ann Pollio’s grandsons Brian Mundy and Chris McCann and great-granddaughter Erin Mundy helped celebrate her recent 85th birthday — her first live baseball game in 63 years! She was taken to CitiField to see her beloved Mets take on the Chicago Cubs earlier this month. She hadn’t been to a game in her hometown since 1948 when she watched Jackie Robinson play for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. From the left, Chris, Ann, Brian and Erin.