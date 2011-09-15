Osprey's Nest: Week of September 15, 2011

Birthday festivities…

Four generations gathered last Friday at FRESH to celebrate matriarch and harelegger Alma Ryder’s 95th birthday, shortly after the Town Board issued a proclamation in her honor for being our oldest harelegger. Surrounding the family matriarch, front row from left: Lily and Camryn Page, Phoebe Arkinson, and Bubby and Velma Ryder. Standing from left: Brett Page, Melva McLaughlin, Kerry McLaughlin, Steven and Cindy Arkinson and their son, Steven, Mary Payne, Barry Ryder, Meredith Page, and Brian and Donna Cass.

More happy returns!

Blaise Ognibene, a relative of the Laspia family, was born on Shelter Island and celebrated his 99th birthday on August 29. Mr. Ognibene, who’s retired and lives in his own home in Williamsburg, Virginia, is surrounded by great-granddaughters, Corine, Kristen, Erica, Daphnee, Nicole and Elaine.

Happy birthday to…

Peter Speeches, Gretchen Gaudelli, Justin Andrew Burger, Robin Rescigno Karnis, Emma Simes and Krista Morris on September 16; Lynn Dudgeon, Christian Johnson and Catherine Bowditch on September 17; Cathy Clark, Regina Romanchuk and Barbara Gittler on September 18; David Simes, Eileen Worthington, Benjamin Jernick and Paul Olinkiewicz on September 19; Tommy Speeches, Cecelia Nevel Boccio, Jane Gereghty, Christine Cayatte, Richie Saetta, Audrey Hall, Anthony Crisera and Lisa Riitta Kaasik on September 20; Dutch Schroeder, Carol Ann Hallman, Jeanne Gershel, Dom D’Angelica, Seth Green, Beth Huttman, Leon Wolujczyk, Tom Hashagen and Arvin “Dutch” Schroeder on September 21; and Frank Laspia, Eric Springer, Lois Plastaras, Aimee Loinig and Alma Ryder on September 22.

Happy anniversary to…

Renee and Ron Jernick on September 18; John and Karen Dreher on September 19; Barbara and Bruce Stephenson and Paul and Missie Melcer on September 20; and Shelby and Ken Rideout on September 22.