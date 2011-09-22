Osprey's Nest: September 22, 2011

They’re golden!

Margaret and Steve Koller of Silver Beach celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 12 for an entire week with their immediate family of 13 (above) — including their three children, Stephen, Adam and Jonathan, and their families from Vermont, Minnesota and Pennsylvania — who came to the Island to enjoy the celebrations. The festivities included a champagne and shrimp cruise on an 80-foot schooner and a “this is your life” skit that the family thinks should win an Academy Award!

Happy anniversary to…

Liz and Scott Lechmanski on September 23; Giovanna and Mark Ketcham on September 24; John and Suzi Morris on September 25; Janet and Bruce Jernick and Bruce and Susan Hopke on September 26; and Joan and Chris Tehan on September 29.

Happy birthday to…

Sharon Piccozzi, Carrie Payne, Donna Anderson, Daniel Brian Rasmussen, Zebulon Jowers and Andrew Hampsas on September 23; Wendy Schaible Hardy, Timothy Madden, Peter Waldner, Melanie Janecki, Zak Bliss, Peter Needham, Aidan Michael McFadden and Wesley Congdon on September 24; Peter J. Needham and Lion Zust on September 25; Gene Shepherd Sr., Tessa Laspia, Susan Mundy, Michael Tehan, Cassandra Bliss, Maria Rebecca Burger, Anne Marie McClean, Tyler Gulluscio, Emily Escobar, Suzi Power-Morris and Nancy Smith on September 26; Isabel Victoria Bowditch on September 27; Susan Hopke, Ellen Kornrumpf and Cash William Crawford on September 28; and Diane Valentine on September 29.

Righting a wrong!

We were housekeeping the other day and uncovered an unanswered voicemail message left back in August on a now defunct phone in the office. Former Shelter Islander, Madeline Nichol Moran, now living across the moat at Peconic Landing, had called in to say that a photo spread of the Historical Society’s One Day in History included this caption: “The Shepherds with their display of outboard motors.” Only partially correct — also front and center in the photo was Madeline’s son, Stuart Nichol. Our apologies for the error and the delay in correcting it!

Heard some news about…

Shelter Islander David Oliver, a high school junior at Carson Long Military Academy in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania. His mom, Lee, reports he “is one of many stand-out football players for the Warriors 2011 season” and will likely reclaim his 2009 season position of quarterback and a secondary position as a safety on defense. That’s David (below), carrying the ball. The Warriors opened their season last week.