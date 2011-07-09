Obituary: Mary E. C. Ryan

Mary Elizabeth Croken Ryan, known as Betty, died September 1, 2011 at age 93 at The Shores at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

A resident of Shelter Island for 20 years and owner St. Elizabeth Farm (now known as Hampshire Farms) for 47 years, she was born February 22, 1918 in Schenectady to Wilbert Croken and Julia Curtain Croken. She graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany, where she earned a master’s degree.

She served in the Red Cross in the Philippines and New Guinea during World War II and married Dr. Bernard J. Ryan on May 17, 1946. Dr. Ryan predeceased her in February, 2005.

A board member and longtime secretary of the Shelter Island Library, she also was active with the Shelter Island Friends of Music.

She was a beloved lady, mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardens, food and playing bridge, her children said. An inveterate traveler, she visited every continent save Antarctica. While her husband, Dr. Ryan, was chief of surgery at South Side Hospital in Bay Shore, they lived for 36 years in Islip. When her husband retired in 1986, they moved to Shelter Island full time.

Her children said the family was indebted to the staff at The Shores at Peconic Landing who cared for her so well. She will be missed by her loving family and the Shelter Island community, they said.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Ryan Gerard of New York City, Elizabeth Mary Ryan of Mendocino, California, and Elaine Ryan Ittleman of Charlotte, Vermont; a son, Christopher J. Ryan of Islip; and grandchildren Rupert Gerard, John Gerard, Lucas Ryan Julia Ryan, Ryan Pepper, Mercedes Pepper, Kate Ittleman Foster, Benjamin Ittleman and Patrick Ittleman.

She was predeceased by her brother, Wilbert Croken, and sister, Virginia Croken.

A funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church on Shelter Island on September 5, 2011 followed by burial at Our Lady of the Isle cemetery.

Donations may be made in memory of Mary Elizabeth Ryan to the Shelter Island Library, P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, P.O. Box 2029, Shelter Island, NY 11964.