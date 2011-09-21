Obituary: John J. Leahy Jr.

John (Jack) Joseph Leahy Jr., 79, of Princeton, New Jersey and Shelter Island died peacefully on September 14, 2011 in Princeton following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on November 2, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Alice and John Leahy. John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He later graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in mathematics.

John started his career as a salesman for IBM. He was an entrepreneur by nature and one of the founders of Princeton Time Sharing. He later went on to be sole owner and president of Applications General Corporation, which he owned for 30 years, from 1971 to 2001.

On October 7, 1972, he was married to Mary Ann McEnroe.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of Princeton; his daughter Katherine and son-in-law Marco Birch and grandson William of Shelter Island; his son John of New York City; his sister Johanna Hurley; brother James T. Leahy; and by nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Patrick and Daniel.

John was buried at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island on September 17, 2011. The Mass was offered for him at Our Lady of the Isle Church on Shelter Island on September 18, 2011 with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating .

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, National Wildlife Federation, Alaska Geographic or Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.