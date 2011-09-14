Obituary: Charles M. Kraus

Charles M. Kraus, affectionately known as “Charlie,” died peacefully at his Shelter Island home on September 11, 2011 at the side of his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Cecilia. He died on the week of his 87th birthday, on a day of great patriotism and at the exact minute of his first great-granddaughter’s baptism.

Born in Brooklyn, Charlie was raised in South Ozone Park, where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1942 and served bravely overseas during World War II. As an Army Air Force sergeant, he participated in the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. In 2010, along with his three sons, he travelled to the The National World War II Museum in New Orleans to contribute his recollections and memorabilia to the curator.

After the war, Charlie attended the Academy of Aeronautics at LaGuardia Airport. During that time, he met the love of his life, Cecilia, at a roller skating rink in Ozone Park. It was love at first sight. They were married August 7, 1948 and moved to Bellerose and later Valley Stream.

He joined the Bond Bread company and, on his delivery route, came upon Shelter Island on a busy Memorial Day weekend in 1964, where he met Charlie Strobel, owner of Strobel’s Snack Bar and Scallop Shop on Crescent Beach. Intrigued by the idea of owning his own business, he packed up his family and began his adventure on Shelter Island as the new owner of “Charlie’s” on the beach.

His opening day was his 40th birthday, September 17, 1964, on the first day of scallop season. Over the years, the business grew into a family restaurant and a beach-side hotel, the Shelter Island Resort, which was built in 1975. Charlie, once described as “gregarious” by Newsday, enjoyed working beside his wife and his three sons, Chuck, Ken and Steven. Early to rise, he took the breakfast shift as his domain and proudly organized his crew, who affectionately referred to themselves as “Charlie’s Angels.” As partners, Ceil and Charlie were gracious hosts to many patrons and were proud to serve Shelter Island, a place that he loved and called home. He sold the business more than a decade ago to the current owners, who call it Sunset Beach.

In addition to his business, Charlie was a proud member of the Lions Club and he always had his apron ready for the club’s traditional annual scallop dinner. He also was a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department, the American Legion Mitchell Post 281, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, Our Lady of the Isle Church, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and the Shelter Island Country Club. He was an avid golfer, gardener, traveler and fisherman, always enjoying his time on the water.

Most importantly, his family was his pride and joy. In addition to his loving wife Cecilia, he is survived by his sister Bertha Reciniello; his three devoted sons and their wives: Charles J. and Linda, Kenneth and Gina, and Steven and Karen; and eight adoring grandchildren: Janelle Kraus Nadeau, Amanda Kraus Katta, Patrick Kraus, Evan Kraus, Eric Kraus, Alexander Kraus, Alyssa Kraus and Sophia Kraus. He is also survived by his first great-granddaughter, Josephine Caitlin Nadeau.

The family received guests at the Shelter Island Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13 and a funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of the Isle on Wednesday, September 14. He was laid to rest at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Shelter Island Fire Department, Box 613, Shelter Island, New York 11964 and East End Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978.