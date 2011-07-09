Menantic Yacht Club: Three family members place 1st, 2nd and 3rd

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held it eighth series of Sunfish races on Sunday in absolutely perfect conditions. At least something good came out of Hurricane Irene: great sailing. The weather was sunny and not too hot with strong but not destructive winds, 10 to 16 knots from the west. The wind was gusty and flukey enough to cause some sailors to flip.

The Race Committee ran five races. The first was around the normal triangle plus windward, leeward, finish. The second and fourth races were around the triangle. The third and fifth races were around the triangle plus windward with a downwind finish.

Twenty-four sailors participated using 22 boats. Danny McCafferty and Tom O’shea shared a boat as did Cole Colby and his nine-year-old cousin, Kate Munster. Returning this week was Hadley Robertson. Rita Gates watched from the shore using excuse number 10: “I had to take my boat home because of Hurricane Irene and just did not feel like bringing it back.” Maybe next year.

This series of races could be billed as the battle of the Lanes: Peter and his sons Jack and Chris. Chris and Peter have been racing with the MYC all season but this was the first time for Jack, who has been busy winning races at the Shelter Island Yacht Club. The competition between father and sons was, to say the least, hair-raising. Jack, sailing an old, very heavy, leaking club boat took third place overall while his brother Chris, in a new boat borrowed from Pamela Dutton, placed second overall. They were separated by only seven points. Peter took first place, not giving an inch.

Maybe in the future he will let Jack use his almost new boat. Three members of one family placing first, second and third reminds me a little of the Bethge clan, Steve and Melissa Shepstone and Commodore Pete himself. Both the Lane and Bethge families are definitely sailing dynasties.

Richard Smith and brothers John and Charlie Modica were all in the leadership pack also. John was late for the start of the first race and Richard flipped rounding the reaching mark but they still placed fifth and sixth overall for the day. Charlie placed fourth overall, beating his younger brother by five points. The rivalry continues.

After Richard flipped, he caught up to me rounding the leeward mark and we battled it out all the way to the finish line. Commodore Bethge said afterwards that he heard the two of us arguing about rules and who had to give way. I stood my ground and beat him over the line by a nose.

A number of sailors flipped in the gusty winds including Michael Becker, four times; Linda Gibbs, John Modica, Penny Pilkington and the duo of Danny McCafferty and Tom O’Shea. I watched Tom and Danny go over in slow motion. The boat lifted up and the two youngsters scrambled over the side and out onto the dagger board (I think I remember what the dexterity of a young person is like). The boat started to right itself when another gust hit them and that was all she wrote.

Many thanks to the Race Committee consisting of Commodore and Sallie Bethge (back from their vacation) and Betsy and Marnie Colby. They all did a superb job as usual.

Penny Pilkington and Michael Becker threw a fabulous after race party. Fifty people consumed copious amounts of the best ribs this side of the Mississippi prepared by Michael and Penny. Tom McMahon prepared pasta with pesto made from basil grown in my wife’s garden. Several other sailors and guests contributed dishes, including Jerrie Vetri; Mary’s mother, Marilyn Olsen; Dave’s better half, and yours truly. If I left anyone out, you know where to find me.

There were many conversations taking place but they all revolved around the day’s and season’s sailing experiences. Peter Lane commented that everywhere he goes on the Island, people talk about our little club and the camaraderie and fun we all have.

During the cookout, Commodore Bethge handed out season-end trophies. John and Cole Colby won the Tail End Trophy for giving the races their best. Chris Lane won the Burty Trophy for winning the very last race of the season. Cristina Morris won the The Most Improved Trophy. Yours truly won the Good Shipmate Trophy for writing these articles, among other things. Peter Lane took the first-place overall trophy. Earlier in the season, Melissa Shepstone won the Windels Trophy for winning the first race of the season. Congrats everyone!

Several other items of interest: Steve Shepstone took first place overall in the Sonar World Championship races in Scotland last week. Congratulations! Also, the Whitebread sailboat race sponsored by the Peconic Bay Sailing Association is coming up on October 8.

Many thanks to Tom McMahon, Vangelis Aposto, Melanie Coronetz and Bruce Miller for helping pull 28 Sunfish off the beach prior to Hurricane Irene. We did not know who owned all the boats but pulled them up anyway. It was good we did because a tree that fell would have crushed at least three or four boats. Thanks also to Bill Martens for helping pull the Rhodes out of the water and to David, Penny, Michael, Ken Pysher, Jim Colligan and Mary for helping move boats around and then putting them back on the beach in time for the Labor day races.

This is the last Sunfish article for the 2011 season. I hope you all had as good a time reading them as I had writing them. Have a great fall and winter. See you on the water in 2012!

Results for September 4

NAME FIRSTS POINTS

1. Peter Lane 2 8

2. Chris Lane 1 13

3. Jack Lane 20

4. Charles Modica 23

5. John Modica 1 28

6. Richard Smith 1 29

7. Bill Martens 42

8. Andy Belford 44

9. McCafferty/O’Shea 51

10. Bob Harris 54

11. Melanie Coronetz 59

12. Tom McMahon 61

13. Linda Gibbs 66

14. Dave Olsen 68

15. Cristina Morris 70

16. Tom McGuirk 72

17. Penny Pilkington 78

18. Michael Becker 81

19. Cole Colby/Katie 94

20. Hadley Robertson 96

21. John Colby 101

22. Mary Vetri 107

Season end results

To qualify for the season a sailor must race in at least 20 of the 40 races overall. Out of 50 racers this season, 19 sailors qualified, only Bob Harris sailed in all 40 races.

1. Peter Lane 2.4

2. Richard Smith 3.6

3. Charles Modica 3.8

4. John Modica 5.5

5. Bill Martens 7.9

6. Andy Belford 8.2

7. Bob Harris 8.6

8. Daniel McCafferty 9.1

9. Jonathan Brush 11.1

10. Linda Gibbs 11.4

11. Pennny Pilkington 12.1

12. Tom McMahon 12.2

13. Dave Olsen 12.8

14. Tom McGuirk 13.2

15. John Colby 13.9

16. Michael Becker 15.1

17. Melanie Coronetz 15.2

18. Mary Vetri 18.2

19. Cole Colby 19.3