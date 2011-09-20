Megan Mundy sworn in as student liaison to School Board

Megan Mundy, president of the Shelter Island High School Student Council, was sworn in as the student liaison to the Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday, September 19 by District Clerk Deborah Vecchio.

This is the third year the board has had a student who attends meetings to represent the student body.

“It’s cool our entire school can fit in one auditorium,” Ms. Mundy said when Board President Stephen L. Gessner asked her for any comments. Referring to the school’s first assembly on September 9, which all grades attended, she said it was “a good start for a good year.”

She echoed new Superintendent of Schools Michael Hynes’s comments, also made at the meeting, about the upbeat mood at the first assembly. Ms. Mundy’s mother, Rebecca Mundy, the previous Board of Education president, was in the audience at Monday’s School Board meeting.