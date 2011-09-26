Local libraries assist students on 'Homework Help Day'

Libraries across Suffolk County took part in this year’s “Homework Help Day” on Monday in an effort to introduce students to the online interactive website known as Live-brary.com.

The online program, which is free to card holders at all North Fork libraries, includes free e-book and audio book downloads, as well as live tutoring and test preparation. There are also sections specifically designed for college students and adult education.

Denise DiPaolo, director of the Shelter Island Public Library, said “Homework Help Day” was launched to promote Live-brary.com, which launched last year.

“This starts the new school year off on the right foot,” Ms. DiPaolo said about the event. “[Live-brary.com] is intuitive, it’s interactive and I think parents like it because it’s free, especially in these hard economic times.”

Ms. DiPaolo said out of the 200 students enrolled in the Shelter Island School District, only about a quarter of them are currently utilizing the services offered on Live-brary.com. But Ms. DiPaolo said she believes the program will grow in popularity through events such as “Homework Help Day.” As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Ms. DiPaolo said about 30 students were in attendance.

“Once we show students how to use it, they become hooked,” she said. “The online tutors won’t do their homework for them, but they do help them by teaching.”

Of the subjects Live-brary.com offers, Ms. DiPaolo said math is the most popular program, followed by science and foreign languages.

“It’s another way to provide education to our patrons,” she said. “There’s a lot happening in this little library.”

Live-brary.com tutors are available everyday from 2 to 11 p.m.

jennifer@northshoresun.com