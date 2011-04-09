Library seeks increase in taxpayer support to balance 2012 budget

Voters will be asked to approve a 4.5 percent increase in tax revenues for the Shelter Island Public Library next month even as the library trims spending by $5,409 or .9 percent from $583,100 to $577.691, according to the 2012 budget proposal.

The budget was released by library Director Denise DiPaolo and library board President Jo-Ann Robotti on September 1.

Facing an anticipated drop of 26 percent in non-tax revenues as insurance, payroll and other costs rise, the library board will ask voters to increase the amount the library receives through taxation by $20,941 from $460,500 to $481,441.

The vote will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. If voters reject the proposal, the library would receive the same amount in tax revenue that it received this year. Because the library’s lower level renovation project will begin this fall, the vote will take place in the Shelter Island School library.

If voters approve the increase, library officials said, the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed valuation would be $0.1576, an increase of .6 percent from $0.1518 in 2011, based on a median Shelter Island property assessment of $640,000. The library tax bill for that property would be $100.86, up $4.47 from the last bill.

“Yes, we’ve trimmed the overall budget,” Ms. Robotti said, “but at the same time we’re poised to provide better facilities and services for our community by utilizing the revamped lower level combined with a realignment of staff hours for greater productivity. Would we have liked to have avoid a tax increase? Of course we would — but we’ve worked hard to hold that down to an absolute minimum, actually 20 percent less than the substantial loss in non-tax revenues.”

Lower revenues are foreseen from contributions, down 36.3 percent from $55,000 to $35,000; grants, down 12.6 percent from $39,600 to $34,600; fines and fees, down 19.3 percent from $7,500 to $6,050.

No change is expected in the $20,000 raised this year through the annual appeal. Interest income is expected to rise by $100 from $500 to $600.

Even with an increase in taxpayer support, overall revenues are expected to be down .9 percent in 2012

The ongoing renovation of the lower level is being funded entirely by donations, fundraising events and grants and adds no cost to taxpayers, library officials said.

But it is expected to allow a 31.9 percent drop in budgeted building maintenance and capital improvements costs, down $24,000 from $75,066 to $51,050. In addition to the big drop in maintenance costs, lower amounts have been budgeted for programs, down 2.1 percent from $11,700 to $11,450, and office expenses, down 12.3 percent from $8,500 to $7,450.

The budget proposal forecasts higher costs for payroll, up 2.9 percent from $326,551 to $317,111 — by far the library’s highest single expense. Benefits and related employee expenses are expected to rise 9.8 percent from $71,821 to $78,890.

The budget includes an increase in “customer service-related hours for some salaried part-time employees,” according to the library announcement, “and an overall cost-of-living adjustment for staff.”

Insurance costs are expected to increase 6 percent from $11,500 to $12,200.

The cost of materials is expected to rise less than a percentage point from $46,162 to $46,500 and dues and licenses are expected to cost the library $43,600, up 5.7 percent from $41,240.

“In the face of continuing tight economic conditions,” said Ms. Robotti in a press release that accompanied the budget, “we expect contributions and grant money will take a major hit next year. We can make up for a part of that shortfall and still maintain and even improve our level of community service by asking voters to approve $20,941 more in property taxes.”