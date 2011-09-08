Letters to the Editor: Week of September 8, 2011

Why he’s running

To the Editor:

The question I’m most often asked by people since I decided to run for supervisor is “why?”

I tell them the supervisor must be able and willing to represent everyone on Shelter Island and that, as a councilman, I’ve done that for 12 years. I tell them that he must realize that our diversity is one of our most valuable assets, that we are all important to Shelter Island’s future. I tell them I am capable of presenting a complete and concise supervisor’s budget; and that this did not happen last year.

I tell them I know I am capable of maintaining a consistent philosophy whether it’s about protecting property owners’ rights or holding true to a policy on yard signs (which is why you will not see any with my name on them). I tell them that above all else, a supervisor must be able to provide fair and balanced leadership. I tell them that a supervisor must be capable and willing to treat people with “sincere” respect and courtesy and that he must be capable of and responsible for maintaining civility at town meetings.

I tell them that those who know me know that I do not waffle, I do not flip flop, that I will listen to all sides then make a decision that will serve our town the best. I tell them that is why I am running for supervisor.

GLENN W. WADDINGTON, Candidate for Supervisor, SHELTER ISLAND

Best place to be

To the Editor:

How fortunate we are to live on Shelter Island! With all the problems that Hurricane Irene caused, it was so good to see people helping others.

I would like to thank my friends who kept in touch with me as best as they could during, and after, the storm and checking on my well-being. Also friends who shared their food, neighbors who had a generator for allowing me to store my medication in their fridge, and to Councilman Glen Waddington and “Hoot” Sherman, who came to cut up the trees and limbs that had fallen during the storm.

Also to LIPA for doing a good job in getting us back to near normal as quickly as possible. And the Highway Department crew and Police Department did a fantastic job at clearing the roads.

IRENE BYINGTON, SHELTER ISLAND

Government works

To the Editor:

I’m very thankful that Shelter Island missed the full force of a hurricane. I am especially grateful for the advance planning that prevented loss of life and serious injury in our island community.

Although many people are frustrated and angry about extended days of power loss, they shouldn’t be surprised. It’s an inconvenience, not the end of the world. Everyone should have been prepared. I expected not to have electricity for at least a week. I stocked up on all the recommended supplies. I prepared for the worst. Guess what? It wasn’t the worst.

Can anyone imagine what it would be like to have a hurricane, as in 1938, with 140-mph winds? All we got was a little spank. Hurricane Gloria caused outages of up to 13 days.

I think people are unreasonable to think they can magically have power restored Island-wide, trees and debris vanishing overnight, everything back to normal.

I’m thankful for the neighbors who offered their houses for showers and laundry. I’m grateful for the great job that LIPA is continuing to do as they methodically and safely return power. The Highway crew has worked long and hard. Progress is being made. Our emergency services are doing what they are trained to do.

Although some people decry government involved in our lives, government plays a very important role. We may be a little town but our town government is doing what they need to do. Let’s show more patience and be thankful that Irene wasn’t worse.

HEATHER REYLEK, SHELTER ISLAND

Hooray, highways

To the Editor:

There has been a lot of criticism of LIPA, Cablevision and Verizon for there slow response in the restoration of power and other services they provide to us here on Shelter Island. I agree with most of the criticism. However my letter is directed at our Highway Department.

Without these men and woman working tirelessly through the days and nights, we would have been without these services a lot longer. They are the ones who opened our roadways so that their crews could get to the downed wires and poles. They are the ones that left their homes and families to get us restored more quickly. If you ran into a LIPA crew to ask them for help, all they did was tell us to either call theirß office, or that we are on “the list.” If you walked up to OUR people and asked for help you would get it. Wether you needed a tree pushed aside so you could get out of your driveway or needed to know where there was power so you could get water to fill up some bottles for your home. Our people were here, and they were here to help to make sure we were safe, in our homes and on the roads we traveled. Thank them the next time you see any of them, if not for them we would have been without for a lot longer.

MARK KANARVOGEL, SHELTER ISLAND

Real men wear pink

To the Editor:

The real men wear pink campaign was a great success last year and we are planning to have another one September 17 at 5 p.m. on Crescent Beach. Thanks to the Shelter Island Reporter for supporting such a worthy cause. The goal is to rally Islanders and remind everyone about the 5K on October 15 and bring awareness to all women to do self-exams and get a mammogram. The support from all the men last year was amazing. There was a wide spectrum of Islanders and it shows what a wonderful and caring community we have.

The 5K will be a fundraiser for the Coalition for Women’s Cancers as well as the North Fork Breast Health Coalition; both agencies service the North Fork, South Fork and Shelter Island residents. We will also be having a raffle to support Lucia’s Angels.

I would also like to take this opportunity to remind the community businesses that during the month of October we would like to paint the town pink. We are asking every Island business to try to display something pink at your business to remind everyone about the importance of breast cancer awareness. October 14 will be a day to wear pink at your job or around the community.

Thanks to the Shelter Island Town Board, there is a proclamation announcing that October is breast cancer awareness month on the Island, which will be presented on September 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Thank you so much and remember: “REAL MEN WEAR PINK.”

TERESA MONTANT, SHELTER ISLAND

Day of doubt

To the Editor:

September 11, 2001 was a day of doubt, angst and fear. We remember the thousands of innocents who were murdered that day and the first responders killed in the brave effort to save them. We must also never forget those, such as the members of the Shelter Island Fire Department, who also responded, only to find that there was no one left to help. They came to Ground Zero that day even though the threat of another attack was assumed, even though the possibility of nerve gas, radiation or a secondary explosion was real. Thank you to the SIFD and all of the volunteers who mobilized that day.

There are also the “Second Responders.” Those mostly young, men and women who joined the military on and after 09/12/01. They told us and the world that we will not be intimidated or terrorized. Our democracy, liberty and freedoms that each of us enjoy will be defended and protected through their actions and courage. Over 6,000 troops have died, tens of thousands wounded and the war on terrorism continues.

Because of them, there is no doubt that our country will carry on. Because of them, I will not live in fear. Because of the sacrifice that they endure and the example that they set, I will not take our democracy, my constitutional rights and liberties for granted. It is the very least that I can do.

This may all seem very idealistic but until we stop sending troops into “harm’s way” to defend these ideals, I will make sure that my freedoms are in full effect. It was the concept of our individual liberties and the ability to freely live our lives that was attacked that day and the threat continues. The bullying and intimidation of any citizen, whether by terrorist or our own town officials is not acceptable and must never be tolerated by any of us.

In 2001, I saw the towers fall while driving into work. I worked with a TV news crew the rest of that day at Ground Zero and for the next several weeks and months. On 09/11/2011, I plan to be one more face in the crowd, as close to Ground Zero as possible. When our troops in Afghanistan and Iraq watch the 9/11 Memorial coverage, they will see that we are indeed a free people, proud and unafraid to be Americans. Because of them.

VINCENT NOVAK, SHELTER ISLAND

Time to complain

To the Editor:

That was quite the storm that not only islanders but the rest of the East Coast had to deal with. But as bad as it was, always remember it could have been a whole lot worse.

While the power was out during the days after the storm, it amazed me when I heard so many complaints over the radio about LIPA and what the authorities were doing to get the situation under control as well as restore power to those who lost it. People, get real.

LIPA can’t possibly be everywhere at once. They have to wait until the damage is complete before they know where to send emergency vehicles and what exactly the damage is. They also try to go to the hardest hit areas first before getting to everybody else. Somebody has to be first and somebody has to be last.

So you don’t have running water for a few days and can’t take a good shower? A soldier in battle may roll around in the mud for weeks before getting a chance at getting cleaned up. You can’t watch television or use your computer? Try curling up with a good book under candlelight. Or write a story for your children to keep them occupied.

I believe we’ve become somewhat of a selfish society, expecting instant gratification while at the same time being incapable of surviving any inconvenience for a few days.

I’m not saying it’s impossible but the water temperature at this latitude in August isn’t warm enough to allow more than a Category 3 hurricane to come through here. The last one of that magnitude was in 1938. I’m willing to bet, though, that the folks who endured that one were a little bit of a tougher breed.

Imagine a Category 5 tornado, a mile in diameter, putting this tiny island in its path. Those tornadoes only take place once in a blue moon within tornado alley in the Midwest. When such a thing has finished its destruction, there’s not even so much as two pieces of wood nailed together. Then maybe it’s time to complain.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, SHELTER ISLAND

Thanks for the help

To the Editor:

Don’t let me hear anyone complaining about our young folks here on the Island.

Monday after the storm, two young boys, whom I did not know, cleaned up loads of limbs on my lawn.

I can’t thank them enough and I can’t stop thinking how blessed we are for such great, thoughtful kids.

My thanks go to Matt Murphy and Elias Fokine.

GERT BOURNE, SHELTER ISLAND