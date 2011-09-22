Letters to the editor: Week of September 22, 2011

‘No’ to Gitlin

To the Editor:

The town is at a dangerous crossroads, not only financially but also environmentally. At such a critical time as this, we need leadership and the Town Board should not act as passive gatekeepers waving everyone through who wishes an exception to our environmental laws, just as we shouldn’t give the green light to everyone with ideas about how to spend tax money we don’t have.

Regarding the environment, last week’s Reporter editorial on “The Gitlin case” urged approval by the Town Board of a request by a non-resident investor for a waiver of our environmental rules to erect a house on a substandard lot — one-third of a waterfront acre (that’s right — one-third of an acre) in an environmentally sensitive and regulated area. The editorial stated that denying the request for an exception was “a legal loser.”

Not so. The lot is so small the owner (who has a “for sale” sign on the property) wishes to build the house largely within our “regulated area” (basically within 100 feet of the landward boundary of a tidal wetland). This is not permitted by our laws unless you petition the Town Board successfully to issue a wetlands permit allowing this exception to our environmental protections. Usually a showing of some special circumstances, needs or conditions emerges before the Town Board exercises its discretion to grant a wetlands permit. I have seen no such showing in this application. And any such relaxation to our environmental restrictions granted in the form of a wetlands permit is temporary in nature — in this case two years — and not in perpetuity. This is a fundamental precept of a functioning legal system and only fair and reasonable. Otherwise our environmental laws could be gutted over time as speculators stockpiled land with permanent exemptions from our environmental protections for possible use or resale sometime in the future. These exceptions are granted reluctantly and as a temporary measure for a landowner’s fairly prompt use.

Whether the down market or whatever, the Gitlin wetlands permit issued in 2008 expired without initiation of any construction whatsoever during the two-year period. In the meantime, our Shelter Island environment, particular our aquifer and bays, have changed rather dramatically and not for the better. The Conservation Advisory Council, our environmental guardians appointed by the Town Board to advise the board and you, our Island residents, on environmental issues, reversed its close 4-3 approval vote in favor of the application in 2008 to a unanimous 7-0 vote to deny the application, taken at its meeting last month. The committee cited, as did other sources including the Peconic Baykeeper, new research showing the greatest threat to our bays is from septic systems. Also recent research shows alarmingly large increases of nitrogen are being found in the groundwater in Long Island’s aquifers.

Death by a thousand cuts. The Town Board is not bound by its prior vote and is free — in fact required by its oath of office — to exercise its discretion at this time, just as a legislator in the 1960s who voted to permit the tobacco companies to advertise in children’s magazines and TV, extolling the glamour of cigarette smoking, could reverse his or her vote in subsequent years as increasingly compelling evidence of the lung cancer connection emerged. Currently, I cope with congressmen who vote for Tim Bishop’s earmark for Shell Beach restoration and, when the bill dies in the Senate, vote against the identical bill in the next session. The world changes and this application as presented is asking in 2011 for an exception to our environmental protections that should not be granted.

JIM DOUGHERTY, SUPERVISOR, TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

Foolish consistency

To the Editor:

I was disappointed to learn so many Town Council members justified their support for Andrew Gitlin’s permit to build on a small piece of waterfront property on a previous vote three years ago. New information from environmental studies on damage to Peconic Bay water from home underground septic systems leaching nitrogen didn’t seem to matter. The Shelter Island Reporter’s editorial support for the Gitlin permit seemed to make a similar argument. In each case consistency trumped reason.

I am reminded of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s famous quote: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds….” I can’t help but think we need to work very hard at being open to new information and understandings and flexible in our thinking if we are to grapple successfully with today’s environmental challenges.

BARBARA BARNES, SHELTER ISLAND

Seaplane intrusion

To the Editor:

Adding to the several recent letters concerning seaplanes landing on Shelter Island: On Sunday, September 11, I watched a seaplane (N80VW1) land off Crescent Beach and then drive right up on to the beach, directly through the “swim area” markers, and in the middle of an area where people were sitting on the beach.

This clearly is not safe for beachgoers and swimmers in the area. I can’t imagine how the pilot would have seen someone in the water there.

To make matters worse, when the plane finished picking up its two young passengers (from Sunset Beach hotel, as might be guessed), it spent about 10 minutes trying to get off the beach, in the process twice blasting beachgoers with wind and sand blowback.

I hope that the town and the people of the Island will realize that regulation and enforcement are needed to prevent these unsafe conditions and the erosion of public beach enjoyment. There’s no need for these to be shunted aside for the whims of two individuals to be picked up from a hotel.

Land the seaplane in the bay, if you must, but don’t use public beaches as private airport landing strips.

NICK PATTERSON, SHELTER ISLAND

Council terms

To the Editor:

The issue of a possible two-year term instead of the current four-year term for town council members, I believe, has surfaced because of a desire for change; more frequent change when warranted. The four-year term tends to make office holders too comfortable, often complacent, too set in their ways. They vote their own entrenched opinions instead of representing public opinion and at times they merely ram an issue through the political grist mill for expediency’s sake. Often they say one thing, then do something else.

Two years would require more accountability and bring some new blood, new ideas and viewpoints to the table, not the stale, unimaginative predictability and fence sitting of the past. Longevity in a job or position does not necessarily equate to experience! Running more frequently requires being in touch with voters more closely to be re-elected if good, and if ineffectual, there’s a chance for change sooner.

BARBARA ALLEN-LIEBLEIN, SHELTER ISLAND

Connivers, clowns

To the Editor:

Apparently the recent advertisement for the Shelter Island Independence Party was paid for by the Shelter Island Democratic Party. That is either very funny or quite sleazy. I guess it depends on whether you regard our political leaders as connivers or as clowns. Then again, perhaps both. That’s one man’s opinion.

DAVID OLSEN, SHELTER ISLAND

First responders

To the Editor:

In 2001, I did not understand that the Shelter Island Fire Department and the ambulance service were two autonomous organizations. To the best of my recollection of September 11, 2001, I believed that I saw an SIFD truck pass by the TV news satellite uplink truck that I was working on near Ground Zero. Ten years later, I am questioning myself and realize that it very well might have been a Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance vehicle. I apologize for not giving credit to those volunteers for their bravery and commitment that day. No matter who these volunteers from the “Rock” were, thank all of you very much for that day and every day that you serve us.

This past 9/11, my wife and I met up with a former co-worker from NBC who was once again working at Ground Zero. We discussed that day in 2001 and the days that followed. I realized how great it was to see the volunteer first responders on 9/11/01. The hours before they showed up were full of apprehension. Lower Manhattan was evacuated and on lockdown. Some New York City firemen were exhausted. With no functioning communication and command, they seemed understandably lost, stunned and without direction.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management was destroyed. With emergency vehicles and fire trucks wrecked, many FDNY and NYPD officers were digging and looking for victims. There were body parts in the streets and F-15 fighter jets overhead. Stores were closed, the subways stopped and phone service was nil. With dust and smoke in the air, WTC building 7 had just collapsed (or exploded) a few blocks from us. We had no idea what was next.

What was next was a long line of volunteer emergency vehicles from surrounding communities, including Shelter Island. They were slowly driving down Varick Street and West Broadway. The psychological effect was overwhelming. There was a feeling that the chaos was under control; that this second tier would bring relief and order. While there were not many people to attend to that day, those volunteers should understand just how important their presence was. Knowing that they were there meant everything. All of the first responders showed us the positive side of humanity through their actions. They truly helped counter the horror that was around us.

VINCENT NOVAK, SHELTER ISLAND

Hooray for highway

To the Editor:

We are lucky on Shelter Island to have such a great, hardworking Highway Department. I don’t really know how well LIPA performed during Irene because I don’t know how extensive the damage was. What I do know is that LIPA was still telling us it wasn’t safe to send their crews out until the wind stopped (nearly 24 hours after we lost power). Meanwhile, from the time the first trees started falling, our Highway Department was out risking life and limb to keep our roads as clear as they possibly could.

I think this is remarkable. It is the same during winter storms. There have been several occasions when I have thought it was safe to leave the Island after a snowstorm because the roads on Shelter Island were so clear, only to get off-Island and find out the other towns hadn’t even begun to plow.

The Highway Department is our first line of defense. If emergency services are needed, they can’t get through if the roads aren’t clear. I want to thank them for their dedication.

MAGGIE DAVIS, SHELTER ISLAND

Objects to ad

To the Editor:

On Thursday, September 8, my friend and I went to La Maison Blanche for dinner. We had a 6:15 p.m. reservation. We saw their full-page ad in the Reporter offering a dinner for $24.95 on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. We were looking forward to that dinner.

When we arrived, we were told they wouldn’t honor the offer in the Reporter. We stayed and had a dinner similar to the one offered for more money.

I object to their advertisement for a prix-fixe dinner and then not honoring the advertisement.

CAROL BERGER, HERMINE GLADSTONE, SHELTER ISLAND

Private complaint or dispute letters are not published unless they are judged to be of legitimate public interest. Because the above letter was about an advertisement published in the Reporter (September 8, 2011), it was submitted to La Maison Blanche for a response in accordance with the Reporter’s letters policy.The reply follows:

To the Editor:

Many thanks for bringing this to our attention.

As you are well aware, we did reach out directly to Ms. Berger and Ms. Gladstone with an offer of a complimentary prix-fixe dinner at La Maison Blanche due to the confusion surrounding our advertisement. Unfortunately, we neglected to put the date on the advertisement as to when the prix-fixe was available. It was an error on our part and I believe in the interests of goodwill we took the right action in inviting Ms. Berger and Ms. Gladstone back to the restaurant. They have both yet to accept our very generous offer but did decline to withdraw their letter despite us trying to make amends.

I am guessing that this week you may have had a shortage of letters to the editor hence your decision to publish this one, which I don’t think is in the public’s interest, and also as both you and the parties involved are well aware that we went out of our way to rectify this prior to this going to press. But it seems that 15 minutes of fame and an apparent need to notify the public of a genuine error at a new business on the Island seemed to be the priority of the day.

As you know, we as a business have used you frequently for advertising throughout the year. I would like to point out that on several occasions the advertisement that I ran with you was changed without my permission and without notifying me. You, of course, corrected the errors on your side by offering us some complimentary upgrades in some of our future advertising.

Mistakes do happen and having worked in the service industry for 25 years I understand this, which is why I did not want to make a big deal out of your newspaper’s shortcomings in some of my previous advertisements. It would have been easier for me to go running to my computer to write a letter to the editor pointing out your failings but personally I did not feel it was in the public’s best interest, despite my advertisements losing the message that I was trying to portray in them. We spend a lot of time, effort and money in putting our advertisements together so, as you can understand, I felt aggrieved to read the paper and see my ads totally changed and lose the message that we are trying to get to our audience!

My point is that nobody is perfect!

I look forward to welcoming Ms. Berger and Ms. Gladstone back to La Maison Blanche in the very near future.

ALISTAIR MACLEAN, LA MAISON BLANCHE, SHELTER ISLAND