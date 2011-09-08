Legal Advertisements: Week of September 8, 2011

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND,

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK

ON BEHALF OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND

PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island,

Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island School Library, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 29, 2011 at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2012.

The proposition will appear in the following form:

“Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $481,441 for the 2012 budget year, which sum represents an increase of $20,941 from the 2011 budget amount, for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities, which sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 29, 2011.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Tuesday, October 18, 2011 at 7:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2012 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the fourteen days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk.

Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 20, 2011 at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 29, 2011 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island School Library on the day of the vote.

September 6, 2011

By Order Of The:

Board of Education

Shelter Island Union Free School District

Deborah Vecchio,

District Clerk

2676 -4T 9/8, 22; 10/6, 20

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its September 2011 meeting on Saturday, September 17, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: September 8, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

2677-1T 9/8/

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING NAVIGATION AND DOCKS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on September 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Navigation and Docks.” The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding navigation and docks in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 17 2011, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: September 1, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2678-2T 9/8/, 9/15

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING UNSAFE AND

HAZARDOUS BUILDINGS AND CONDITIONS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on September 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Unsafe and Hazardous Buildings and Conditions.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding unsafe and hazardous buildings and conditions in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 17 2011, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: September 1, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2679-2T 9/8/, 9/15

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING PUBLIC NUISANCES

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on September 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Public Nuisances.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding public nuisances and to provide for the abatement of public nuisances in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 17 2011, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: September 1, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2680-2T 9/8/, 9/15