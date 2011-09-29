Legal Advertisements: Week of September 29, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

Terry Contracting & Materials, Inc. is soliciting proposals from qualified M/WBE subcontractors/vendors certified with New York’s Empire State Development Corporation for a wetland construction project in Riverhead. Proposals required by 10/4/2011. Please contact Terry Contracting at (631) 727-0170 or FAX (631) 727-0410 for further information. EEO Employer.

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LEGAL NOTICE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold a Special Public Meeting on October 1, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of this Special Public Meeting is to discuss any bid received regarding the Notice of Bids for Culvert Reconstruction 2011, and possibly select a bid and award a contract for that project, and such other matters as may properly come before the Board.

Dated: September 26, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

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