Legal Advertisements: Week of September 29, 2011
LEGAL NOTICE
Terry Contracting & Materials, Inc. is soliciting proposals from qualified M/WBE subcontractors/vendors certified with New York’s Empire State Development Corporation for a wetland construction project in Riverhead. Proposals required by 10/4/2011. Please contact Terry Contracting at (631) 727-0170 or FAX (631) 727-0410 for further information. EEO Employer.
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LEGAL NOTICE
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
NOTICE OF SPECIAL
PUBLIC MEETING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold a Special Public Meeting on October 1, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of this Special Public Meeting is to discuss any bid received regarding the Notice of Bids for Culvert Reconstruction 2011, and possibly select a bid and award a contract for that project, and such other matters as may properly come before the Board.
Dated: September 26, 2011
Laura Hildreth
Village Clerk
Incorporated Village of
Dering Harbor
Suffolk County, New York
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