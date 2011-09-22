Legal Advertisements: Week of September 22, 2011

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND,

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK

ON BEHALF OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND

PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island,

Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island School Library, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 29, 2011 at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2012.

The proposition will appear in the following form:

“Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $481,441 for the 2012 budget year, which sum represents an increase of $20,941 from the 2011 budget amount, for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities, which sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 29, 2011.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Tuesday, October 18, 2011 at 7:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2012 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the fourteen days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk.

Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 20, 2011 at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 29, 2011 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island School Library on the day of the vote.

September 6, 2011

By Order Of The:

Board of Education

Shelter Island Union Free School District

Deborah Vecchio,

District Clerk

2676 -4T 9/8, 22; 10/6, 20

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Shelter Island, New York, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5-A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the following:

BID # 101-12

Asphalt Concrete

Paving and Resurfacing

Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time on September 29, 2011 at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time and place they will be publicly opened.

Copies of the General Conditions, Specifications and Bid Forms may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964 Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Specifications will be made available on the district’s website, to obtain specifications, go to www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us and click on the Business Office tab. To have specifications express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office.

Bids must be presented on the standard proposal form in the manner designated therein and as required by the Specifications. All bids must be enclosed in sealed envelopes which are clearly marked on the outside: Bid For: “Shelter Island Union Free School District, Bid #101-12 – Asphalt Concrete Paving and Resurfacing”. Bids shall remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the bid opening.

The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject in whole or in part all bids, or to accept that bid or portion of bid which, in its judgment, is in the best interest of the District.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in the above-referenced field. In addition, the Board of Education reserves the right to consider the financial responsibility and specific qualifications of the prospective bidder in evaluation of the bids and award of the contracts.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHELTER ISLAND U.F.S.D.

Shelter Island, NY 11964

By: Deborah Vecchio

District Clerk

2684 – 1T 9/22

LEGAL NOTICE

Terry Contracting & Materials, Inc. is soliciting proposals from qualified M/WBE subcontractors/vendors certified with New York’s Empire State Development Corporation for a wetland construction project in Riverhead. Proposals required by 10/4/2011. Please contact Terry Contracting at (631) 727-0170 or FAX (631) 727-0410 for further information. EEO Employer.

2685 – 2T 9/22, 29

LEGAL NOTICE

Request for Proposals for

DESIGN SERVICES FOR

RESTORATION OF

THE SMITH-TAYLOR CABIN

The Town of Shelter Island is seeking proposals for professional design service in connection with the restoration of the historic Smith-Taylor cabin located on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor, Shelter Island, New York. Proposed work will include, but not be limited to preparing specifications for and overseeing work related to the exterior restoration of critical needs and structural deficiencies of the cabin. The Town of Shelter Island has been awarded grant funds from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation under the Historic Preservation-Environmental Protection Fund.

For complete information concerning the proposal, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or e-mail townclerk@shelterislandtown.us.

Proposals in response to this request must be submitted to the Office of The Town Clerk, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964 by 2 p.m. on October 11, 2011.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: SEPTEMBER 19, 2011.

2686 – 1T 9/22