Legal Advertisements: Week of September 15, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE STATEMENT OF

OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION

(All Periodicals Publications Except Requester Publications)

1. Publication title: Shelter Island Reporter 2. Publication No.: 492-760. 3. Filing date: 9/14/2011. 4. Issue frequency: Weekly (except last issue in December) 5. Number of issues published annually: 51. 6. Annual subscription price: $35.00 in county, $44.00 out of county, $40.00 dual. 7. Complete mailing address of known office of publication: Shelter Island Reporter, 50 North Ferry Road, P.O. Box 756, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Contact person: Laura Huber. Telephone: 631-298-3200. 8. Complete mailing address of headquarters or general business office of publisher: Times/Review Newspapers Corp., 7785 Main Road, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952.

9. Full names and complete mailing address of publisher, editor, and managing editor:

Publisher: Andrew Olsen, 7785 Main Road, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952.

Editor: Peter Boody, 50 North Ferry, P.O. Box 756, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Managing Editor: Peter Boody, 7785 Main Road, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952.

10. Owner: Times/Review Newspapers Corp., Troy/Joan Gustavson, 7785 Main Road, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952.

11. Known bondholders, mortgagees, and other security holders owning or holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities: None.

12. Tax Status (For completion by nonprofit organizations authorized to mail at nonprofit rates). (N.A.)

13. Publication title: Shelter Island Reporter

14. Issue date for circulation data below: 9/1/2011.

15. Extent and Nature of Circulation Average No. copies each issue during preceding 12 months No. copies of single issue published nearest to filing date a. Total no. of copies (Net press run) 2, 537 3,020 b. Paid circulation (By mail and outside the mail) (1) Mailed outside-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 762 655 (2) Mailed in-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 916 962 (3) Paid distribution outside the mails including sales through dealers and carriers, street vendors, counter sales, and other paid distribution outside USPS® 600 1,138 (4) Paid distribution by other classes of mail through the USPS (e.g., First-Class Mail®) -0- -0- c. Total paid distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3) and (4)) 2,278 2,755 Extent and Nature of Circulation Average No. copies each issue during preceding 12 months No. copies of single issue published nearest to filing date d. Free or nominal rate distribution (by mail and outside the mail) (1) Free or nominal rate outside-county copies included on PS Form 3541 3 2 (2) Free or nominal rate in-county copies included on PS Form 3541 29 31 (3) Free or nominal rate copies mailed at other classes through the USPS (e.g., First-Class Mail®) -0- -0- 4. Free or nominal rate distribution outside the mail (carriers or other means) -0- -0- e. Total free or nominal rate distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3), and (4)) 32 33 f. Total distribution (Sum of 15c and 15e) 2,310 2,788 g. Copies not distributed 227 232 h. Total (Sum of 15f and g) 2,537 3,020 i. Percent paid (15c divided by 15f times 100) 98.61% 98.82%

16. Publication of statement of ownership: Publication required. Will be printed in the 9/15/2011 issue of this publication.

17. Signature and title of editor, publisher, business manager, or owner: Andrew Olsen, Publisher.

Date: September 14, 2011

I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).

2562-1T 9/16

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING NAVIGATION AND DOCKS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on September 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Navigation and Docks.” The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding navigation and docks in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 17 2011, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: September 1, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2678-2T 9/8/, 9/15

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING UNSAFE AND

HAZARDOUS BUILDINGS AND CONDITIONS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on September 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Unsafe and Hazardous Buildings and Conditions.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding unsafe and hazardous buildings and conditions in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 17 2011, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: September 1, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2679-2T 9/8/, 9/15

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING PUBLIC NUISANCES

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on September 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Public Nuisances.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding public nuisances and to provide for the abatement of public nuisances in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 17 2011, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: September 1, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2680-2T 9/8/, 9/15

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 9th day of September, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 30th day of September, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed Local Law entitled A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 133, ZONING, RE: IMPERMEABLE DRIVEWAYS, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Purpose. The goal of this law is to give property owners in this zone the option of installing an impervious driveway while ensuring the runoff is filtered and directed into the aquifer using best practices, while keeping the Code simple to understand and enforceable.

Section 2. Amend Chapter 133 Zoning as follows:

A. Section 133-1, Definitions, shall be amended to add the following definitions:

Impermeable – Driveways which are not covered with dirt or double washed gravel free of all particles (fines).

Permeable – Driveways which are covered with dirt or with double washed gravel free of all particles (fines).

B. Section § 133-12(F)(6) “Development of lots: requirements” shall be amended to read as follows:

§ 133-12. Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District.

F. Development of lots: requirements. Individual or multiple lot development shall be subject to the following:

(6) Except as provided below, driveways and parking areas shall be of permeable material, except where the slope is greater than 15 degrees. Where impermeable material is used due to the degree of slope, drainage of stormwater shall be retained and recharged to the aquifer on site.

(a) Impermeable driveways may be allowed where the slope is less than 15 degrees, subject to obtaining a building permit and having a stormwater collection, storage and recharge system designed to accommodate a 2” in 24 hour rain event for 100% of the paved driveway area. The stormwater collection system shall be certified by a NYS Licensed Professional Engineer, Architect or Landscape Architect, be specifically designed for the property and must meet Suffolk County Health Department or NYS DEC standards.

(b) Driveways constructed of environmentally beneficial materials other than described above may be allowed subject to issuance of a special permit by the Zoning Board of Appeals upon a showing that the materials are the equivalent of permeable.

(c) Driveways legally existing as of the date of adoption of this law are exempt from these provisions unless more than 50% of the existing square footage is modified, at which point they shall be treated as a nonconforming structure subject to the provisions of §133-23.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

2. Set a special meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island to be held at 1:00 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of October, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for budget purposes.

3. Authorized the issuance of a wetlands permit to Pasquale V. Marcello & Janet M. Virkus, 4 Cove Way, to install a kidney shaped swimming pool approximately 18’ x 35’ and surrounding patio of plus or minus 800 square feet, subject to certain conditions.

4. Adopted a Local Law, subject to referendum, entitled “A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED REDUCTION OF TOWN COUNCILMEN TERM TO 2 YEARS, to wit:

A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED

REDUCTION OF TOWN

COUNCILMEN TERM TO 2 YEARS

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

SECTION 1. STATUTORY AUTHORITY/SUPERSESSION:

This Code amendment is adopted pursuant to Municipal Home rule Law § 10(1)(ii)(a)(1), § 10(10(ii)(a)(2), §10(1)(ii)(d)(3) and any other applicable provision of law now or hereinafter enacted, to supersede and/or expand upon the applicable provisions of Town Law § 24 and any successor law with respect to reducing the term of office for town councilmen from four (4) years to two (2) years.

SECTION 2. AMENDMENT OF TOWN CODE

Article IV of Chapter 16 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, entitled “Town Board” is hereby added to read as follows:

§16-16. Term of Office.

The term of office of town councilmen shall be two years.

§16-17. Supersession of Town Law.

This article shall supersede § 24 of the Town Law, insofar as it is inconsistent with such Section.

§16-18. Referendum to be held.

A proposition for the approval of this Article shall be submitted to the electors of the Town of Shelter Island at the biennial election to be held in November 2011, and this Article shall become operative only if approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors voting upon such proposition.

§16-19. When effective.

If this Article is approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors of the Town voting thereon at said biennial election, a town councilmember elected at a biennial Town election held after this Article takes effect shall hold office for a term of two years commencing on the first day of January next succeeding such election.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That said Local Law shall be submitted to the electors in the following form: “Shall Local Law No. – 2011, enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, New York, on September 9, 2011, decreasing the term of office of Town Councilmen from 4 years to 2 years be approved?”

5. The Town of Shelter Island is seeking a qualified Consultant to prepare a Watershed Management Plan for the Island’s combined watershed, including, but not limited to West Neck Creek, Gardiner’s Creek, Menantic Creek coves as well as other smaller bays, all of which flow into the Peconic Estuary. The watershed management plan will include actions and strategies to reduce nonpoint source pollution and improve water quality. The Request for Proposal can be found on the Town’s website, www.shelterislandtown.us under the MS4 tab, specifically: http://www.shelterislandtown.us/gallery//RFPWatershedStudy.pdf, or a copy can be obtained upon request to the Town Clerk’s office at 631-749-1166 or townclerk@shelterislandtown.us. All submissions shall be received by 2:00 p.m., on September 23, 2011.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: SEPTEMBER 12, 2011

2681 -1T 9/15

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor is hereby requesting sealed bids only for

CULVERT RECONSTRUCTION 2011

And that sealed bids only will be received by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor at the Village Hall, 29 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, Shelter Island, New York NY 11965 on September 22, 2011, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at which time all properly received sealed bids will be publicly opened and read. The Contract will be awarded as soon thereafter as practical and as the Mayor and Board of Trustees so determine, and:

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that Bid and Contract Documents with plans and specifications may be obtained at Office of the Village Clerk of the Village of Dering Harbor, 29 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, Shelter Island, New York 11965. by contacting (631) 749-0020 beginning September 15, 2011,

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that each submitted Bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond payable to the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor in the amount of 5% of the gross amount of the Bid, and that each Bidder is required to attach a non-collusion statement to the submitted Bid pursuant to Section 103 of the General Municipal Law. Each interested party appearing and requesting a set of Contract Documents will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of $50.00 payable to the Village of Dering Harbor for each set of Contract Documents received, and;

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT the Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject in whole or in part any and all Bids, to waive any informality in the Bids and to accept the Bid which is deemed by the Board of Trustees in their sole discretion to be most favorable to the interests of the Village of Dering Harbor.

The Village of Dering Harbor is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, ancestry, disability or handicap, marital or financial status, military status, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age or national origin with respect to employment or any employment related matter and the Village of Dering Harbor requires that all contractors participating in contracts for public work in the Village of Dering Harbor and all subcontractors of those contractors comply with that same requirements The Village of Dering Harbor encourages bids for public contracts and public contracts with the Village of Dering Harbor and subcontracts of those contracts by minority and women owned contractors and entities and the Village of Dering Harbor will solicit bids and contracts from such entities with respect to the public *work noticed herein.

September 12, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village of Dering Harbor

2683 -1T 9/15