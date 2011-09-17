Island Profile: A share in the Heights leads to sharing a life here

For Gary Carlisle, this is a summer of anniversaries — and 20th anniversaries at that! It’s his 20th summer on Shelter Island and his 20th year as partners with Jeff Baron, an internationally known playwright, author of “Visiting Mr. Green,” with whom he shares a house here. But to begin at the beginning…

Gary was born in Alabama, where his family had roots, and moved when he was three years old. His dad, a civilian who worked for the Air Force, was transferred first to Virginia and then to Ohio, where Gary grew up with his parents and one sister. He attended elementary school and then high school in the little town of Fairborn, near Wright-Patterson Air Force base, where his father worked.

“I graduated from high school there in 1978 but I didn’t go to college right away, actually not even for some time,” he said. “I went to Seattle with some friends and lived there for a while and tried to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. Seattle then was just catching on. Literally, there was one Starbucks when I moved to Seattle and that was the original one; no other Starbucks in the entire world, if you can imagine that.”

He made some great friends and lived in a beautiful place but in 1983, when some of his friends were moving to New York, he went with them. “I always wanted to live in New York,” he said. “I always felt like I belonged here or lived here in a previous life. There was some connection that I couldn’t explain. I loved the theatre. I loved getting the Sunday Times when I was in high school and looking at all the ads and what was playing — I just thought it was the coolest place on earth. I was not disappointed when I finally landed here.”

He worked for the Shubert Organization in its Telecharge phone room, the place to call to get theatre tickets. First he did regular sales and then customer service and then was part of the special promotions department. “I made great friends there, saw tons of theatre for free, previews, dress rehearsals, and saw everything during the ‘80s and ‘90s,” he said. “I really treasure that experience. It wasn’t just a day job.”

He met Jeff in ‘91 — they both sang in the Gay Men’s Chorus — and started coming to Shelter Island that summer. “We met in May and came here 4th of July weekend. That was the first time I was ever on Shelter Island. We were in a share about four houses up from the North Ferry, with about 10 other people, mostly magazine writers. We didn’t move in together until the next year but we were in that share for 10 summers.

“I was never really in the closet, except in high school, of course. I came out to my parents and everyone else pretty much when I was 18, right after I graduated,” he said. “It didn’t go over so great. They’re fundamentalist southern Baptists, basically. But they’ve really come around, I must say. My dad and my new step-mom, they’ve been married about 12 years now. She’d had no experience at all with gay people. Yet she accepts Jeff as part of the family and treats him as if we were married. They both do. I’ve never been in a job where I had to be in the closet and I certainly live in a city where you don’t have to worry about it too much.”

But as time went on, he felt he needed a real career. “I needed to do something professional. My mom had been ill and while she was in the hospital and I was going to see her down in Alabama, I started to notice the nurses and the whole system and I thought this might be something I could give something to. So I went to nursing school. It wasn’t like a light bulb went off and I knew this was what I always wanted to do. I wasn’t quite at that point.”

He went to the Borough of Manhattan Community College. He’d go to classes a couple of nights a week, still working full time at Telecharge, and weekends he’d have hospital-based clinical assignments. “So it took some years to do that because I had to take classes like anatomy and physiology and chemistry and all that basic stuff,” he said. But by 1998, he was a registered nurse and had an associate’s degree as well.

For two years, he worked at the cardiac telemetry unit at Beth Israel Hospital. At night he went to Hunter College and “became a real college graduate.” For the next eight years, he was the clinical coordinator at New York University School of Medicine’s HIV prevention and research program. “I got to do a lot of counseling and became interested in the mental health field,” he said. “I realized that what I really liked about being a nurse was the relationships and learning about patients’ lives, what was important to them.”

Taking advantage of the free tuition NYU offered its own employees, he enrolled in the master’s degree program in mental health nursing, a nurse-practitioner program, and graduated two years ago. A nurse-practitioner in mental health prescribes medication, working with a physician, but really can operate independently, and can provide psychotherapy as well, Gary said.

“Now I’m at the NYU Medical Center at their very fine in-patient psychiatry service. It’s a small unit, 18 beds. I work as a staff nurse there but I really love it. It’s something I don’t want to leave but I have to take the next step and figure out what I want to do with this advanced degree. There’s really not a position there right now for a nurse-practitioner. I love the therapy part of working in psychiatry; peoples’ stories are fascinating. I feel honored that they’re willing to share their stories with me.”

A lot of what he learned while in the customer service field at Telecharge he uses today in his nursing career. “It’s learning how to be empathetic and imagine myself in that customer’s or patient’s shoes,” he said. “It helped me learn to deal with family members a lot better. The family is part of the patient’s team and I think I really learned to appreciate that. Some nurses see a patient’s family coming and it’s ‘Oh no, the family, what a nightmare.’ I never feel that way. I feel like it’s sort of a challenge to get the family on our side, the patient’s side or all of us on the same page. And it works so much better that way for the patient. Now that I’ve finally gotten to this specialty, everything about it feels right.”