Island Calendar: Week of September 29, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Karate classes, Recreation Dept., Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 2 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings (starting October 8), 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym on Saturdays.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Sylvester Manor event, visit the new high-tunnel house for winter greens, in back of Windmill Field, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information, call 749-0626.

Volunteering at Sylvester Manor, Volunteer Fair, Manor House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 749-0626.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Shelter Island Association, Annual Meeting, Union Chapel. Speaker, Dr. Michael Hynes, “Education Philosophy: Long-term Expectations,” 1 p.m.

Historical Society Brunch, Annual Meeting, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 12 noon. $25 per person. For tickets, call Janalyn Travis Messer, 749-3236.

Sundays in the Barn, Great Gull Island Tern Project, Dr. Helen Hays, Haven’s House Barn, 4 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

Women’s Community Club, joint luncheon with SISCA, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Meet the Candidates. 12 noon.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Plant & Sing Arts and Food festival, Sylvester Manor. A weekend of events — concerts, contra dancing, exhibits, farm tours, over Columbus Day weekend. Visit plantandsing.com. for schedule or see page 25 story.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 30: Town Board meeting 4:30 p.m.

October 3: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

October 4: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.