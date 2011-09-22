Island Calendar: Week of September 22, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 2 p.m. $2 per game.

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym on Saturdays.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Register for Cub Scouts, Shelter Island Elementary School Open House, sign-up table at the cafeteria. From 7 p.m. on.

SISCA luncheon, Camp Quinipet, 12 noon. $10, non-members; $5, members.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Sundays in the Barn, “Many Histories of the Oyster” with John Holzapfel, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

PTSA general meeting, Shelter Island School Library, 7 p.m. Dr. Michael Hynes, “The State of the District” address.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

September 26: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.

September 27: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 27: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

September 28: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.