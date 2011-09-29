Island Arts: Week of September 29, 2011

Reich work selected

Island artist Olive Reich has had her work accepted for the 115th annual juried exhibition of the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club, which will be held at the National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South in Manhattan. The exhibit will be open to the public from Tuesday, October 4 through Friday, October 28. A reception to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be held on October 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; the donation is $25 at the door.

The Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club is one of the oldest women’s art clubs in the country and was founded in 1896 in honor of Miss Wolfe — the only woman among the 106 founders of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

King to read in Southold

If you missed Hilary King’s reading from her new poetry book, “Love And Other Poems,” at the Shelter Island Library this summer, she will be reading and signing copies of the book at the Southold Free Library on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m. A Q & A will follow the reading and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend the reading and admission is free.

The library is located at 53705 Main Road in Southold. For more information call 765-2077.