Island Arts: At boltax.gallery…

A exhibition of photographs by Emily Abramson will be on display at the boltax.gallery, opening Friday, September 16 and running through Monday, September 26. The exhibit features India’s “Merasi Women Under the Veil” and a portion of any sales will be donated to two non-profit organizations working to preserve the marginalized Merasi, by keeping their ancient musical legacy alive.

The gallery is located at 21 North Ferry Road; gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Monday. An artist’s reception will be held on September 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.