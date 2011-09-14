Inside Out: A manifesto in a few tips for reporters

I long ago put together a list of admonishments designed to scare away anyone who said they wanted to be a full-time general assignment reporter for this newspaper or any other. I recently found it and dusted it off.

The list amounts to a partial manifesto of goals and standards. With the campaign season on us now, I thought it was a good time to pass along this grumpy list of do’s and don’ts..

Dear reporters, we need you! You’re the greatest! But please be advised that:

• You will need, over time, to become a student of, and authority on, the town code, as well as all town issues, events, officials and players in various stories, past and present.

• You will need to cover multiple municipal boards, including school board and town planning and zoning boards and become an authority on pending cases.

• You should not participate in those meetings in any way except to ask questions when audience questions are accepted.

• You will have to work some nights and some very long days and sometimes weekends.

• The web is always hungry. We need content seven days a week. Just posting the lead and a few grafs of a pending story will do.

But copy flow is important all week long, not only for the web but for the paper — stories must not pile up and come out all at once on Wednesday morning.

In any case, the deadline for the web is every day, every hour; the deadline for the paper is 6 a.m. Wednesday mornings except for Tuesday assignments, events or meetings: they are due at noon on Wednesdays.

• Expect to have to write up to six to nine stories a week plus the “On the Street” interviews.

• You have to get names, titles, dates, ages and all the other facts right. Please don’t submit copy for editing until you are sure it is clean, correct and ready for publication.

• Expect to be edited closely. Your copy may come back to you with questions, holes pointed out and maybe a request for rewriting.

• You will need to take photos that are not only usable but pretty good and write complete captions for them and get them into our system smoothly and early in the process. Missing photos and missing captions on Wednesdays really slow things down.

• You will be expected at the office 9 to 5 on weekdays unless you are on assignment.

• Here’s a big one: Neutrality and professional distance: A reporter must be attentive and empathetic to everyone; he or she must find what’s interesting and newsworthy in any issue and event that is of any public concern.

But he or she must not take sides during the reporting and writing process, and must not seek to establish personal friendships with sources and protagonists, or try to play any kind of role in the issue or event.

He or she must be no more than an interested observer serving readers who care about their community and simply want to know what’s going on.

• The job requires strong research and reporting skills, of course, but also good critical judgment about what facts and information and background a story must have to be fair, thorough and correct.

• At the paper, we have no agenda or any point of view wew’re trying to push in our news columns. Our only goal is to tell true stories about issues, events and people. Do we always succeed? Through missteps — the result of too little time, too little space, too few hands and plain old oversights, errors and misjudgments — we do fail. We’re only human. There’s no plot in those failures.

There you have it. That’s the manifesto, the current draft anyway. Details may change over time but the basic ideas do not.

None of this is unusual for any good, old-fashioned newspaper, the kind with a mission that goes above and beyond making money. I like to believe that we will succeed financially if we strive to serve our readers.

If they trusts us, they will keep coming back — and the advertisers will follow.